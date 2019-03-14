How to Watch iHeartRadio Awards Red Carpet 2019

The 2019 iHeart Radio Music Awards, which recognizes excellence in music, will be taking place live on Thursday from Los Angeles. Maroon 5, Post Malone, Cardi B, and Imagine Dragons are among the many nominations for tonight’s award ceremony. Alicia Keys, Garth Brooks, Halsey and Taylor Swift are set to be honored during the awards show with special awards.
“Keys will be receiving the Innovator Award for her contributions to pop culture and social causes, Brooks will be given the first-ever Artist of the Decade Award for his impact on the music industry, Halsey will be presented with the 2019 Fangirls Award, which recognizes female artists who have pushed boundaries with their music and message, and Swift will receive Tour of the Year in recognition of her Reputation world tour,” according to UPI.
Fans will also get some recognition this year in the Best Fan Army award category. Up for the award are Grande’s #Arianators, Justin Bieber’s #Beliebers, Cardi B’s #BardiGang, Camila Cabello’s #Camilizers, Harry Styles‘ #Stylers, Lauren Jauregui’s #Jaguars, Why Don’t We’s #Limelights, Zayn’s #Zquad, and Taylor Swift’s #Swifties, among others.
Read on for all the information you’ll need to know about tonight’s iHeartRadio red carpet awards, courtesy of UPI:
Time: Red carpet coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET and will be live streamed on iHeartRadio’s Facebook page. The ceremony starts at 8 p.m. ET.
Where: The Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Network: Fox
Online, live: FoxNow streaming app. The show will also be broadcasted on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide.
Top Nominees
Song of the Year
“Better Now” Post Malone
“Girls Like You” Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
“God’s Plan” Drake
“Perfect” Ed Sheeran
“The Middle” Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey
Female Artist of the Year
Ariana Grande
Cardi B
Camila Cabello
Dua Lipa
Halsey
Male Artist of the Year
Drake
Post Malone
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran
Shawn Mendes
Best Duo/Group of the Year
Maroon 5
Imagine Dragons
Twenty One Pilots
Panic! At The Disco
5 Seconds of Summer
