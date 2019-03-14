How to Watch iHeartRadio Awards Red Carpet 2019

The 2019 iHeart Radio Music Awards, which recognizes excellence in music, will be taking place live on Thursday from Los Angeles. Maroon 5, Post Malone, Cardi B, and Imagine Dragons are among the many nominations for tonight’s award ceremony. Alicia Keys, Garth Brooks, Halsey and Taylor Swift are set to be honored during the awards show with special awards.

“Keys will be receiving the Innovator Award for her contributions to pop culture and social causes, Brooks will be given the first-ever Artist of the Decade Award for his impact on the music industry, Halsey will be presented with the 2019 Fangirls Award, which recognizes female artists who have pushed boundaries with their music and message, and Swift will receive Tour of the Year in recognition of her Reputation world tour,” according to UPI.

Today's the day! Music’s biggest stars gather for the #iHeartAwards2019 in Los Angeles! Make sure to watch along with us on @FOXTV at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/lRcsV0nJSw — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) March 14, 2019

Fans will also get some recognition this year in the Best Fan Army award category. Up for the award are Grande’s #Arianators, Justin Bieber’s #Beliebers, Cardi B’s #BardiGang, Camila Cabello’s #Camilizers, Harry Styles‘ #Stylers, Lauren Jauregui’s #Jaguars, Why Don’t We’s #Limelights, Zayn’s #Zquad, and Taylor Swift’s #Swifties, among others.

Read on for all the information you’ll need to know about tonight’s iHeartRadio red carpet awards, courtesy of UPI:

Time: Red carpet coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET and will be live streamed on iHeartRadio’s Facebook page. The ceremony starts at 8 p.m. ET.

Where: The Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Network: Fox

Online, live: FoxNow streaming app. The show will also be broadcasted on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide.

Top Nominees

Song of the Year

“Better Now” Post Malone

“Girls Like You” Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

“God’s Plan” Drake

“Perfect” Ed Sheeran

“The Middle” Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey

Female Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Cardi B

Camila Cabello

Dua Lipa

Halsey

Male Artist of the Year

Drake

Post Malone

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Shawn Mendes

Best Duo/Group of the Year

Maroon 5

Imagine Dragons

Twenty One Pilots

Panic! At The Disco

5 Seconds of Summer

