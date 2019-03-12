How to Watch ‘The Bachelor: After the Final Rose’ Special Online

Tonight is the After the Final Rose special for The Bachelor 2019, as well as part 2 of the grand finale. Fans will finally get to see if Colton Underwood can win back Cassie Randolph after she rejected him on her overnight date. The special episode airs on the ABC network, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. For those who want to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription, there are still options for you. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free 5-day trial right here (select “Start Streaming” in the upper-right corner), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now comes with included cloud DVR.

On part 1 of the finale of The Bachelor 2019, Colton Underwood had mixed emotions about being on the show and wanted to quit after being rejected by Randolph. He ran away from production, who ended up hunting him down. Underwood then decided that Randolph was definitely worth fighting for, so he decided to end his relationships with the final 2 women. First, he went to Tayshia Adams, with whom he already had an overnight date. He confessed to her that he is in love with Randolph, resulting in both of their crying over the situation. At one point, Adams actually was consoling Underwood, even though he was the one doing the dumping.

Next, Underwood surprised Hannah Godwin, who had not yet had her fantasy suite date. Sitting with her Underwood told her that he thought she was going to be “the one” on this journey but that he ended up falling in love with Randolph. These are definitely not words that a woman wants to hear – that the man you love is in love with someone else. Godwin didn’t take the news as well as Adams. She was more angry than Adams, though she also appeared to be very sad.

Both Adams and Godwin sat down with Underwood in a live edition of the show, to get some closure and answers to their questions since filming ended.

Some former Bachelor and Bachelorette stars also appeared on the live portion of the show to weigh in on what they thought of Underwood’s situation with Randolph and the other two women. Former Bachelor star Ben Higgins, who appeared, also couldn’t help but poke fun at Underwood’s new hairstyle.

Tonight, Colton Underwood will reveal what he’s up to today and if that involves Randolph. Do you think Underwood is back with Randolph? If they are back together, do you think they’ll get engaged?

In addition to the finale info, the new Bachelorette will be named as well.