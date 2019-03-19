How to Watch NBC’s ‘The Village’ Online

NBC’s drama series The Village premieres tonight at 10/9 c. The series focuses on the characters that live in a Brooklyn apartment building, and the struggles that each of them deal with on a regular basis.

For those who are hoping to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription or login info, you still have options. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NBC (available live in most markets) is one of 75-plus channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a massive on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including NBC (available live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

NBC (available live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

In addition to the above streaming options, there are still a few other ways to watch the show online as well. Individual episodes of the show as well as the entire season is up for purchase on Amazon. Fans who have cable subscriptions can use their TV provider information to watch episodes of the show on the NBC website as they air, also.

“THE VILLAGE” PLOT SYNOPSIS: The official plot description for the new series states: “The people who reside in the building have built a bonded family of friends and neighbors. Sarah’s a nurse and single mom raising a creative teen; Gabe’s a young law student who got a much older and unexpected roommate; Ava must secure the future of her young, U.S.-born son when ICE comes knocking; Nick’s a veteran who’s returned from war; and the heart and soul of the building, Ron and Patricia, have captivating tales all their own. These are the hopeful, heartwarming and challenging stories of life that prove family is everything — even if it’s the one you make with the people around you.”

“THE VILLAGE” SEASON 1 EPISODE 1: The first episode is the pilot and it is described as this, “Sarah, a single mom, navigates life with her teenage daughter; Ava is thrown into crisis when she’s arrested by ICE; Nick returns home from war to discover everything he’s left behind; Ron and Patricia work to keep the Village family intact.”

“THE VILLAGE” SEASON 1 EPISODE 2: Episode 2 is titled “Good Thing” and it airs on March 26, 2019. The description of the episode reads, “Sarah uncovers more of Katie’s secret and has a confrontation with Nick; Enzo struggles with a disappointing new roommate; Ava makes progress with her case.”

“THE VILLAGE” CAST: