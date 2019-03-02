How to Watch ‘The Widow’ on Amazon Prime Online

The series premiere of the new show The Widow airs tonight on Amazon Prime. The dramatic series stars Kate Beckinsale and it airs exclusively on Amazon and British ITV. If you have Amazon Prime already, you can simply head to this page to start watching on your desktop, or you can watch via streaming device on your Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV stick, or Amazon Video app.

Preview

The Widow focuses on main character Georgia Wells (Beckinsale), whose life get turned upside-down when she receives a phone call telling her that her husband has died in a plane crash. Three years later, Georgia is still haunted by her husband’s death, and travels to the site of the crash to learn the truth.

The series was written by brothers Harry and Jack Williams, who previously wrote the British series The Missing. It was filmed in South Africa, Wales, and Rotterdam, which Beckinsale discussed in an interview with DuJour Magazine. “There’s eight episodes, so the first three months you’re shooting any number of the first four of those episodes,” she said.

“I’ve never filmed like that, and I’ve also never done a shoot where I didn’t know what was going to end up happening to the character,” she added. “You’re out there filming for two months and suddenly you go, ‘Oh, this is the ending. It was [also] incredibly hot. So hot that I ended up getting taken to the hospital one day for passing out! I just keeled over into this very nice, huge actor, which was lucky. Friend for life!”