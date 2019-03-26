Wendy Williams & Husband Kevin Hunter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Wendy Williams and her husband Kevin Hunter have been in the news a lot lately as rumors that Hunter has been having an affair are in full swing.

In recent months, many people have been focused on Williams’ addiction treatment as she revealed that she’s been living in a sober house.

“Wendy is doing well. We’re doing well as a family. We are moving forward with working on her sobriety and doing the work to help others, not just ourselves. It is a family process. Anybody that has to deal with this knows this a family process… and we are dealing with it and moving forward,” Hunter told Entertainment Tonight just last week.

However, reports that Hunter has been cheating on Williams have also been plentiful. In the past, Williams has been fairly candid about her relationship and has been known to face rumors of infidelity head on. Some fans are wondering if she will talk about the latest “news” — that Hunter’s mistress gave birth to a baby — on her show this week.

Williams and Hunter have been married for more than 20 years.

1. Reports Indicate That Hunter’s Alleged Mistress Recently Gave Birth to His Baby

On Monday, March 25, several news outlets reported that Hunter’s alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, gave birth. According to Page Six, it is widely speculated that Hunter is the baby’s father.

“Sharina gave birth to the baby at Hahnemann University Hospital in Philly. Apparently, they chose this location because they were worried that if she gave birth in New York, it would be leaked to the press,” one unnamed source told Page Six.

“This is a crazy situation, Wendy is in a halfway house fighting for her sobriety, while her husband is at the side of his mistress who is giving birth to a baby. Sharina went into labor on Sunday [and] is believed to have given birth late on Sunday or in the early hours of Monday. Everyone who loves Wendy is heartbroken and furious. Her fans are furious that she lied to them about her health and about what she has been going through,” a second source told the outlet.

According to Love B Scott, Hudson’s newborn baby is a girl.

2. Hunter’s Alleged Affair May Span a Decade

Hunter has been accused of having an affair with Sharina Hudson for more than a decade. In 2017, Radar Online reported that Hunter was living a double life with the then 32-year-old massage therapist.

“Kevin is with Sharina three or four times a week, often staying over. They go to the gym together, they go out to restaurants together as if they’re a normal couple. But then he goes home to Wendy as if everything is normal there, too. He’s living a double life,” a source told the Daily Mail at the time.

In that same Daily Mail report, there are photos of Hudson wearing what appears to be an engagement ring. No word on whether or not the ring was a “gift” from Hunter.

3. Williams Previously Admitted That Her Husband Cheated on Her, but She Has Denied the Latest Infidelity Rumors

In her autobiography, Wendy’s Got The Heat, Williams revealed that her husband had been unfaithful. Over the years, she has maintained that his infidelity has made their marriage stronger.

In a 2011 interview with Essence Magazine, Williams talked about Hunter’s infidelity, which she found out about in 2001, shortly after the birth of their son.

“If you told me when I was 25 years old or 30 years old that I would stay around for a cheater, I would have been like you are lying. I’ve got way too much to offer a man to stick around for him cheating on me. At that particular time, I had my career in radio, I was making a great salary, I had vacation property of my very own and the world was my oyster, so I definitely thought I wasn’t staying around for some cheating. But I did and I don’t regret it,” she told the outlet.

As far as these latest rumors go, however, Williams has vehemently denied them. A few weeks ago, Williams opened up during The Wendy Williams Show.

“I want to shout out to my husband. I’m still wearing my ring. Believe me you, when you’ve been with somebody for 28 years…married for 25 years…we know each other. He’s my best friend, he’s my lover, he’s all this and he’s all that. I know what you’ve been seeing and I know what the streets have been talking about,” she told viewers. “I am still very much in love with my husband. Anybody who’s been married for 5 minutes or 500 years, you know marriages have ebbs and flows. Marriages are not easy. Don’t ask me about mine until you see this [ring] gone and it ain’t going anywhere—not in this lifetime,” she added.

And back in January, Williams’ lawyer sent a cease an desist letter to Love B Scott.

“Mrs. Wendy Williams-Hunter and Mr. Kevin Hunter categorically deny each and every allegation made by your ‘sources,'” Williams’ lawyer wrote.

4. They’ve Been Married Since 1997 & Have 1 Son Together

Williams and Hunter tied the knot in 1997, three years after they met. A few years later, the two welcomed their first and only child, a son they named Kevin Hunter, Jr.

For the most part, Williams and Hunter keep Kevin Jr. out of the spotlight. He lives a relatively private life despite having a famous mom.

From time to time, Williams will talk about her son. For example, last year Williams opened up about his drug addiction. You can watch the clip below.

5. Hunter Is Williams’ Manager

Hunter works as Williams’ manager/agent. They founded Wendy Williams Productions years ago and are both listed as executive producers of The Wendy Williams Show. The two have been very close in business for several years, but both of their relationships — personal and professional — have been under scrutiny from time to time.

In 2013, sources told the New York Daily News that Hunter had been very much in control of Williams.

“Kevin makes all the decisions and has become more and more controlling as the show has become a success. He insists that all show questions be run by him,” a source said. “Wendy is smart. No one can understand why she does not tell him to f− off. He is making everyone’s lives miserable and is causing problems on an otherwise great show,” the source added.

More recently, a source told Page Six that the business relationship mixed with the couple’s marriage has made the alleged affair even more complicated.

“There’s a lot of love for her, but she’s got to stand up for herself. The big problem is that Kevin is her business manager but he also manages her life. She won’t hear a bad word said against him. Wendy is very angry, she doesn’t want to talk to anyone right now,” the source revealed.