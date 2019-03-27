Who Is Wendy Williams’ Husband Kevin Hunter’s Alleged Mistress Sharina Hudson?

For years, Wendy Williams has weathered cheating rumors and allegations surrounding her husband, Kevin Hunter. It has been reported that Hunter has a longtime mistress and the woman he has been cheating with is named Sharina Hudson. There have been rumors that Hunter bought Hudson a place to live and that, most recently, Hudson gave birth to a baby in a Philadelphia hospital, according to Page Six.

As this news spread, Williams revealed on her show that she is in a sober house, struggling with her own issues. She had also taken a break from her hit talk show for weeks prior to this admission. This has led to speculation that the problems in her marriage have taken their toll on the fierce host. Fox News reported that it was Hunter who urged his wife to enter sober living and rumors are that it was to distract from the birth of his alleged mistress’ child.

In 2011, Williams reportedly discovered her husband, Hunter, was cheating on her just after the birth of their son. She told Essence that, “If you told me when I was 25 years old or 30 years old that I would stay around for a cheater, I would have been like you are lying. I’ve got way too much to offer a man to stick around for him cheating on me. At that particular time, I had my career in radio, I was making a great salary, I had vacation property of my very own and the world was my oyster, so I definitely thought I wasn’t staying around for some cheating. But I did and I don’t regret it.” Perhaps the cheating is finally too much for Williams to handle.

Harp who dat woman? | #WendyWilliams husband #kevinhunter was spotted on vacation with the side-chic Sharina Hudson while she’s in a Sober House | #sharinahudson | #weunbothered pic.twitter.com/73qT3gJl6d — weunbothered (@weunbothered1) March 21, 2019

There have been several times that Williams has addressed cheating allegations and her marriage on her show. In early March 2019, she spoke out about rumors she was getting divorced or that her marriage was in trouble. Essence reported that Williams stated live on the air, “I want to shout-out to my husband. I’m still wearing my ring. Believe me you, when you’ve been with somebody for 28 years, married for 25 years— we know each other. He’s my best friend, he’s my lover – I know what you’ve been seeing, but hunty, let me show you who I fell in love with and who he fell in love with.”

She continued, “I’m still very much in love with my husband and anyone who’s been married … you know. Marriages have ebbs and flows; marriage isn’t easy. And don’t ask me about mine until you see this gone. And it ain’t going anywhere, not in this lifetime.” Recently, Williams was photographed without her ring, but not everyone wears their wedding ring every day, at all times.

According to TMZ, despite all the allegations and rumors, Williams’ husband, who is a producer on her show, is still on set. And, Fox News has reported that Williams has fallen off the wagon, having an alcohol abuse relapse, baby scandal.

Alleged mistress Hudson is a massage therapist, according to Radar Online, and she is reported to have been having an affair with Williams’ husband for 12 years. He and Hudson were reportedly living together before Hudson moved into an apartment in New York, as reported by Fox News. Hunter has been married to Williams since 1997.