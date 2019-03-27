What Time Is ‘Survivor’ on TV Tonight 2019 Schedule

Survivor: Edge of Extinction, the series’ 38th season, is back in its regular timeslot this week after last week’s jam-packed two-hour episode. Host Jeff Probst and the new castaways can be seen tonight at their regular timeslot at 8 p.m. on CBS, but this week the show is back to airing its standard one-hour long episodes.

According to last week’s previews, it looks like the tribes will drop their buffs once again, only this time, the three teams are finally merging. Also teased in the preview: the six ousted players—Reem, Keith, Chris, Rick, Aubry, and Wendy—appear to be taking part in the season’s very first Edge of Extinction competition that could earn one of the six a spot back in the game.

This season, 14 new castaways are competing alongside four returning players in a season that introduced a brand new twist to the reality TV competition series. When contestants who are voted off, they’ll have an option to grab a torch and hop in a boat to head out to an area known as “Extinction Island.” At this point, they can also choose to leave the game permanently. If they choose to go to Extinction Island, they’ll arrive at an abandoned beach with little to no amenities. There’s barely any rice and very little shelter to protect them from the elements. While on Extinction Island, cast members may either wait for an opportunity to re-join the game or may choose to leave at any point by raising a flag that’s in the center of the beach. Those who choose to stay will become members of the jury after they compete for a chance to re-enter the competition.

Italian ✔️ Scorpio ✔️ An EOE bad bitch, ready for some payback ✔️ pic.twitter.com/RRbq6dnlUB — Aubry Bracco (@aubrybracco) March 25, 2019

Probst told EW: “There’s two elements to it. There’s the spiritual and there’s the gameplay. The gameplay is — you don’t know this, it’s a secret — but when you’re voted out, you’re going to leave Tribal and walk around the corner and finally come to this lighted torch with a signpost. And the signpost will say, ‘You have a decision to make. If you’re done playing and you want your adventure to end, keep walking. If, however, you want a chance to get back in the game, take the torch and get in the boat.’ That’s all you know.”

The newbie castaways are joined by four returning all-star players including Joe Anglim (Worlds Apart, Second Chances), Aubry Bracco (Kaoh Rong, Game Changers), Kelley Wentworth (San Juan del Sur, Second Chances), and David Wright (Millennials vs. Gen-X). None of these four have ever won Survivor, but Bracco came close: she was the runner-up of Survivor: Kaôh Rōng, the show’s 32nd season. Aubry was the first returnee voted out in Episode 5 despite the fact that she had a hidden immunity idol and an extra vote advantage in her pocket that was gifted to her by Rick while he was on the Edge of Extinction.

“These are all four great players who are slightly different, so you can relate to any different part of their game,” Probst told The Hollywood Reporter. “None of them won, but all of them pushed themselves. They all had obstacles they had to overcome, and they overcame them. So if you combine those things — that this is a very hard game to play, and you must push yourself further than you want, and you still probably won’t win — it makes you ask: how far are you willing to go?”

