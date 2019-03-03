What Year Is ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 6? When Was the Telephone Invented?

This season, When Calls the Heart has introduced a telephone to the town of Hope Valley. But what year does this historical drama from Hallmark actually take place? (This post has spoilers for the Season 6 premiere of the series.)

When the series When Calls the Heart premiered for its first season, Hallmark shared that the series takes place in 1910. It’s based on a book series by Janette Oke. We can guess that it’s now around 1916. (For example, Season 6 premieres about a year or more after Season 5. At the end of Season 5, Elizabeth found out that she was pregnant. At the beginning of Season 6, her baby is old enough for her to go back to work and leave the baby with a sitter while she’s gone. Hallmark blogger Kaycee Simpson noted that Season 5 is set in 1915.)

Some have pointed out the series is often anachronistic, as the Post-Gazette reports. For example, Abigail’s Cafe doesn’t seem to fit with the time period.

In fact, a Change.org petition was started seeking to make the show more historically accurate, but it only got 104 petitioners. The petition reads, in part: “The wardrobe department and etc. has strove for major accuracy going into season two and has not been able to do so in its entirety because of the Hallmark Channel’s wishes. The viewing audience has the right to be able to see the 1910s how it really was. While I remain increasingly grateful to the network for bringing us this production, I ask of the Hallmark Channel to consider revising the historical aspects of the series for future seasons.”

This season, the telephone has come to Hope Valley. The telephone was first invented in 1876 and the first switchboard was created in 1977-1978. American Bell Telephone Company was created in 1880 and the American Telegraph and Telephone Company (AT&T) was created in 1885. About 600,000 phones were in the system by 1900, growing to 2.2 million by 1905 and up to 5.8 million by 1910. So the idea of Hope Valley getting a telephone during this time period isn’t far-fetched at all.

One of the time-period concerns pointed out is whether the show will do much with World War I. Kaycee Simpson noted in her blog after the Season 5 finale that maybe, since Season 5 is set in 1915, they could have written in World War I and sent Jack off to war. But, she added, “I get that Mounties didn’t go to war, but honestly, it’s not like Hallmark has been super accurate in the historical aspect. But the WW1 storyline would have at least given Dan Lissing the opportunity to come back if he wanted to.” But, she acknowledged, a storyline with World War I would “open a Pandora’s box.”