What’s Leaving Netflix in April, 2019?

Netflix is bringing out a host of new movies, shows and original series for the month of April, and viewers are excited to start binge watching the newest selection of movies, classic films and TV series on the streaming service.

However, in true Netflix form, the streaming service is also removing several shows, movies and documentaries throughout the month as well. We hate signing in and finding out our favorite movies and shows (that have been available through Netflix forever) are suddenly gone from the service, so Heavy wanted to give readers a chance to catch up on favorite shows before they’re gone. Luckily there aren’t nearly as many movies and shows leaving as there are coming out.

For all you Star Wars and James Bonds fans out there, you are in for a disappointing month. Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in April:

April 1

American Pie

Billy Madison

Blue Mountain State: Seasons 1-3

Casino Royale

Diamonds Are Forever

Die Another Day

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Goldfinger

Happy Feet

Happy Gilmore

Heat

I Love You, Man

L.A. Confidential

Live and Let Die

Luther: Series 1-4

Octopussy

Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1–2

Seven

Sex and the City: The Movie

The Living Daylights

The Man With the Golden Gun

The Spy Who Loved Me

The World is Not Enough

Wallander: Series 1-4

You Only Live Twice

April 4

Raw

April 7

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Seasons 1-5

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions

April 13

Video Game High School: Seasons 1–3

April 18

Silver Linings Playbook

