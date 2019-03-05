Where Is Ghost in the New ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Trailer?

Fans of Game of Thrones absolutely love Ghost and they were hoping to see him in the Season 8 trailer. It’s possible he was there, but it’s being debated among fans and is a little unclear. Here are the possible Ghost sightings and the likelihood it was actually our favorite Direwolf.

Ghost wasn’t in Season 7 at all, much to fans’ disappointment. Sansa briefly mentioned Ghost in Episode 5, but for the most part he wasn’t in the plot even as an aside. Bryan Cogman, a writer for Game of Thrones, revealed that he wrote a scene for Ghost in Season 7, but it was cut. He was going to show Ghost when Jon left the Winterfell crypts. He petted Ghost and asked him to take care of Sansa. Cogman guessed that the scene was cut because the CGI for Ghost was too expensive.

Ghost hasn’t been seen since the beginning of Season 6, so any possible sighting of Ghost in the new Season 8 trailer will get a lot of attention. We’ve already heard that Ghost is coming back for Season 8 and he’s going to do “some pretty cool things” in the final season, according to Joe Bauer, special effects supervisor of Game of Thrones.

Now fans think maybe they caught sight of him in the trailer.

The following video clip was shared on Reddit by u/Mason0816, possibly showing Ghost’s feet in a scene from the Season 8 trailer.

It’s not definitely Ghost, but it appears to be a Direwolf. Fans suggested it might also by Nymeria with her wolf pack. Others suggested we’re just seeing horses, including one with lighter-colored fur. But that’s not as fun as the Direwolves theory.

Then there’s this scene, when a group of people are hiding in the crypts of Winterfell, possibly in Robb’s tomb.

Here’s a version with the “wolf” circled, shared by u/StamosLives on Reddit.

Some think this means that Ghost is hiding in the crypts too. But I’m siding with the theory that this isn’t Ghost at all, but a statue of a Direwolf instead. If this is near Robb’s tomb, then this could be Greywind’s statue. But really, it could be any Stark tomb that had a Direwolf next to it.

Here’s the full trailer.

Sadly, only two “official” direwolves are still alive — Ghost and Nymeria. Grey Wind, Lady, Summer, and Shaggydog are all gone.

In summary, there are two instances in the Game of Thrones Season 8 trailer where fans are hoping they saw Ghost. But none of these instances are confirmed to definitively be the beloved Direwolf.

