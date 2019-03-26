Whitney Thore Reveals She is ‘Obsessed’ With Best Friend Buddy Bell

Whitney Thore, star of TLC’s reality series My Big Fat Fabulous Life, revealed that she is “obsessed” with her best friend Buddy Bell during spoilers for tonight’s episode and season finale. She says her fixation began before he dated her friend Heather Sykes, and has been intensifying over the last few months.

Buddy and Whitney have a long history, so fans of the show have been wondering for some time when the two would finally get together. They’ve been friends for years and even lived together before Buddy went to rehab. Fans have long questioned whether the two would ever hook up, and Whitney has confirmed that she has feelings for her friend.

It’s game night and we’re getting all of the spicy details! 🔥 Tune in to the season finale of #MyBigFatFabLife Tuesday at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/NL7qn2mhHn — TLC Network (@TLC) March 25, 2019

During the promo for tonight’s episode (which can be viewed above), it looks as though the gang got together for a fun game night, which inevitably leads to secrets being spilled and some big reveals about emotions, crushes and obsessions. Whitney said that before he and Heather dated she “was obsessed with Buddy first.” At one point, she said could have seen her best friend as more than just a friend.

Throughout this season of MBFFL, Buddy and Whitney have shared some awkward-yet-adorable moments that have left fans on the edge of their seats wondering whether the couple was finally going to make it official. Earlier in the season, Buddy accidentally kissed Whitney, and he recently walked in on her in the shower. On last week’s episode they shared a passionate kiss, and before that they spent some alone time together in Alaska.

Whitney had admitted that there is chemistry between her and Buddy, and her friend Ashley Baynes even says in the season promo for MBFFL that Whitney has an “undeniable crush” on him. Hunter Thore, Whitney’s brother, believes the two “should just date.”

“Am I like, in a rom-com?” Whitney asks the cameras during last week’s episode. “Is this that moment where there’s some girl looking at her best guy friend who’s like, really handsome, and super nice and he loves and protects her and takes out her trash and she for whatever reason is like, ‘we’re only friends with each other.’ Still.”

The promo (below) cuts to scenes of the two goofing around throughout the last few seasons, showing Buddy licking ice cream off Whitney’s arm, defending her when someone makes a comment about her weight, telling Whitney he loves her, and even making a pack to marry someday.

Whitney popped a BIG question. See the answer on #MyBigFatFabLife tonight at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/V9MaNNcy5h — TLC Network (@TLC) March 19, 2019

Although fans of the show have been crossing their fingers for a relationship announcement, when Whitney proclaimed her obsession for Buddy, he looks visibly uncomfortable. Either Buddy wasn’t aware of the obsession, he doesn’t share the same feelings, or he was just completely taken off guard. He also might have felt uncomfortable with Whitney telling his ex-girlfriend about her obsession with him, or he might not have wanted to be the center of attention in general.

Heather also seemed somewhat irked at Whitney’s confession, saying “that’s my ex-boyfriend,” before Whitney claimed she “was obsessed with him first.” Could this be the start of a love-triangle between Heather, Whitney and Buddy?

Tune in tonight at 8/7c to catch the season finale of My Big Fat Fabulous Life and see how things play out between the three.

