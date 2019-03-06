Who Does Colton Underwood End Up With on ‘The Bachelor’?

Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor is coming to a close. On Monday, March 4, fans were shocked when Cassie Randolph left Portugal after Colton told her that he was in love with her.

Now, fans have been wondering who Colton ends up with — or if he ends up alone. Did The Bachelor star end up proposing to one of the other women? How does the season end?

Warning: Bachelor spoilers ahead.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cassie Randolph Left During Her Overnight Date

On Monday night’s episode, Colton excitedly heads out on his overnight dates. Things seem to go extremely well with Tayshia, who enjoyed some alone-time with Colton but was not intimate with him. Colton was overjoyed for his second overnight date, this one with Cassie. The two seemed to really build on their connection in Portugal and Colton said that he wanted to be in love with Cassie and that he was hoping he’d “get there” on their date.

When it came to spending the night together, however, Cassie ended up telling Colton that she could no longer be on this journey with him. She was worried that she simply couldn’t get to the point that she needed to be by the end of taping and chose to leave. Despite Colton basically telling her that she was the one and that it would be her in the end, Cassie decided to leave.

Colton was completely blindsided and heartbroken. In an effort to ditch the cameras, he jumped a fence and vanished from sight.

Is Colton Single?

It’s been weeks since that episode of The Bachelor was filmed, so where is Colton now? According to Reality Steve, Colton decided to break things off with Tayshia and with Hannah G. (who never even got her overnight date). He left Portugal and headed back to the States. Upon returning home, he reached out to Cassie.

Reality Steve claims that the two decided that they want to be together — but they are not engaged.

Colton came back to the states and ‘chased’ Cassie down, they filmed something in Southern California where he shows up and tells her they don’t need to be engaged and he wants to date her. She agrees and that’s where we are right now,” according to Reality Steve.

They have supposedly been dating, happily, and are taking things one day at a time. This is expected to be revealed on next week’s finale/After the Final Rose special.

More evidence that Colton and Cassie are together? Colton was spotted leaving a California gym with Gregg Sulkin. Why is this important and relevant? Sulkin is the boyfriend of Michelle Randolph — Cassie’s sister. You can check out the photo below.

(SPOILER) Gregg Sulkin (Cassie’s sisters boyfriend- also an actor) hanging out with Colton. @RealitySteve pic.twitter.com/9YHwDHQfVJ — BACHELOR/ETTE FAN (@bachelorfanbase) March 1, 2019

