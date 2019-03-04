Who Does Colton Underwood Propose to Predictions on ‘The Bachelor’?

Tonight is an all-new episode of The Bachelor, and we’re down to the final three women. Last week, Colton said an emotional goodbye to who many people thought was a frontrunner, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, and now he’s left with Tayshia, Hannah G., and Cassie.

Who do we think Colton proposes to?

By now, most of the Internet seems to agree that the frontrunner this season is Cassie. She and Colton have undeniable chemistry and the former football pro can’t seem to hide the fact that he’s smitten with her.

Interestingly enough, Cassie is also Jimmy Kimmel’s prediction. Back in January, the talk-show host guessed that the final four would be Cassie, Caelynn, Hannah G., and Katie. And he was almost right, naming three of the final four women correctly.

Kimmel guessed that the final two would come down to Cassie and Hannah G., with Cassie being crowned the winner. Kimmel clearly has a knack for guessing, but what really goes down on the last two episodes of the season? Who does Colton propose to?

Read on, but beware of spoilers. Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know who wins this season of The Bachelor.

According to Reality Steve, Colton’s first overnight date is with Tayshia. A few days later, he has his overnight with Cassie, and that’s where all the drama goes down. It is on this date that Colton reportedly decides he wants to be with Cassie. It is also on this date when Cassie gets cold feet and decides to leave… and when Colton reacts by jumping the fence.

So what happens? Well, Colton is rumored to say goodbye to Tayshia and Hannah G. That’s right- he tells the two ladies he’s in it for Cassie, at which point he goes to find her in Southern California. He doesn’t propose, but he does say he wants to date her and they don’t have to get engaged. And that’s exactly what happens.

It’s unclear exactly how this will play out on television, but things are going to reach a tipping point for Colton on tonight’s episode. And who will be the next bachelorette?

That’s a great question, and as of now, there hasn’t been an official announcement. Speaking to US Weekly recently, Colton shared that he, himself, isn’t quite sure which lady would make the perfect bachelorette– there are so many choices. He tells the outlet, “In regards to the decision of picking the next Bachelorette, I wish the Bachelor and the Bachelorette had a say in that, they don’t, so I don’t know… I think there’s multiple women from my season that would make great Bachelorettes, whether it’s Caelynn or any… I don’t know, there’s a few women. So yeah, I just want to see all of them happy, so it’s hard to just pick one.”

Watch how everything will unfold on tonight’s episode of The Bachelor, airing at 8pm ET/PT on ABC.