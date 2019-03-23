Who Gets Slimed at Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2019?

Slime is a crucial part of the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards. Since its inception in , the awards show has seen fit to douse famous presenters and winners with the green substance, much to their surprise. With that said, tonight’s show will see a whole new crop of celebrities get slimed. Find out who the most likely victims are below.

For starters, DJ Khaled will get slimed. The rap hitmaker is the host of the 2019 show, which means plenty of stage time to fall victim to a slime attack. We assume the producers will target Khaled at some point during his hosting duties, as they did to John Cena during last year’s ceremony. “Father of Asahd is here to let you know the biggest party of the year is about to go up!”, the producer said in a statement. “That’s right, March 23 – I’m your host, DJ Khaled for the Nickelodeon ‘Kids’ Choice Awards.’ I’ll see you soon!”

DJ Khaled Is Among the Most Likely Celebrities to Get Slimed During Tonight’s Show

Jace Norman, star of Nickelodeon’s series Henry Danger, will also be in attendance. During an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Norman admitted that being slimed is surprising, but ultimately part of the fun. “I think everyone who comes to the show is worried about getting slimed. I got slime on me after I slimed John Stamos at the 2016 KCAs,” he said.

“I’ve never been officially slimed at the show. It’s a rite of passage on Nick, so I think it’s probably a little overdue,” he continued. “I think in the moment it would be pretty bad because it’s really messy and cold, but looking back and watching the videos afterwards will be really funny.” Be sure to keep an eye on the actor throughout the show.

‘Henry Danger’ Actor Jace Norman Says That Every Guest Fears Getting Slimed

Norman, who is nominated for Favorite Male TV Star, also speculated as to which celebrities may be getting slimed tonight. “I would want to see Jayden Smith slimed. I saw him last year at Kids’ Choice Awards, and he seems like such a cool guy,” he explained. “He’s been dodging the slime for a while and with Will [Smith, Jayden’s dad] coming to the show [as a presenter], it’d be fun if he slimed him.”

As it turns out, even those who aren’t attending the show aren’t safe from the slime. During a recent news segment, Entertainment Tonight hosts Nancy O’Dell and Kevin Frazier decided to go backstage and succumb to a giant slime machine. Watch the full video here.