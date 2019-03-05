Who Is Arya Running from in the ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Trailer? [Photos & GoT Theories]

Arya Stark is rarely scared, but in the new Game of Thrones trailer, she looks fearful as she appears to be running for her life in the crypts of Winterfell. But who is she running from? Fans have taken screenshots from the trailer and are theorizing just who could be leaving Arya so fearful.

First, here’s the trailer again:

And here are some screenshots of that scene with Arya.

She’s running from someone. Alert fans have lightened the scenes to show the figure of the “person” behind her. This next one was shared by Redditor FadedandJaded.

This one appears to show two figures behind her. Thanks to Redditor Kingslayer_117 for this one.

Who could possibly have Arya so scared?

One fan theory is that she’s running from Jaqen H’ghar. She’s not really a Faceless man anymore, she since said she was still Arya Stark of Winterfell and she left the House of Black and White. But she’s still using the faces to kill her enemies and taking more faces. So it’s possible that he’s punishing her for abusing the powers of the Faceless Men.

From previous scenes, it looks like she might have the dragon glass dagger in her hand and a Valyrian steel dagger on her hip. So if she was being chased by a White Walker, wouldn’t she be using one of those to fight? That leads more credence to the idea that it’s Jaqen H’ghar.

It would take someone of immense power to scare her like that. Sure, she was scared like that of the waif, but she’s a lot more powerful now.

Another theory is that it’s the Night King himself and this scene will take place later in the season. Notice that in another scene, Varys and others are hiding in the crypts, possibly in Robb’s tomb.

It is unlikely that she would be running like this from wights, since she has the Valyrian dagger and dragon glass. Arya would stand her ground in that situation. But the Night King himself could make her think twice, as could Jaqen H’ghar. It’s tough to imagine that she would even run like this from the Mountain.

Others have theorized that she might be running from an important character who is returning as a wight. Could that mean Littlefinger or Hodor? Or perhaps it’s a Stark who was buried in the crypts, now resurrected. Maybe Lady Stoneheart is appearing after all, but in a very different form. Or perhaps if a multitude of dead Starks were resurrecting, this would be enough reason for Arya to flee.

Some others have theorized that we’re not seeing who Arya is running from at all in these screenshots, but we’re seeing others who are running with her. If that’s the case, then it leaves open a lot more possibilities for what could be scaring her so much. There are some intriguing theories going around about the crypts of Winterfell, including a theory that a dragon is in the crypts or that the Great Other is there.

