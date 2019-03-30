Who Is Hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ Tonight?

Tonight airs a new episode of Saturday Night Live and the host is Sandra Oh. She will be the third Asian woman to handle hosting duties, following Lucy Liu and comedian Awkwafina. Oh said that the experience is going to be “terrifyingly fun” on Instagram.

Oh will introduce the night’s musical guest, Tame Impala, who are also making their SNL debut. In a promo video, Oh appears in a skit opposite cast members Mikey Day and Beck Bennett. The latter is wearing a lab coat, and gives Oh and Day a marshmallow. Bennett explains that the Marshmallow Test measures self-control, and that they can either eat it or save it and get a second one. Before Bennett can finish his explanation, however, Oh eats her marshmallow. She also eats the second and third marshmallow that she’s given. Then she steals Day’s marshmallow.

Oh Will Be the Third Asian Woman to Host In ‘Saturday Night Live’ History

Oh has experienced a career renaissance as of late. She hosted the 2019 Golden Globe Awards with former SNL member Andy Samberg, where she took home the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series ― Drama. The second season of Killing Eve, which is the series Oh won for, is also due to come out days after her SNL gig.

In a profile interview with W Magazine, Oh talked about her fame, and how she handled it poorly when she was younger. “It’s an ongoing process. I remember the first time I was recognized,” she recalled. “I didn’t understand what was going on. I get that it’s a difficult context to explain to someone and for them to have any kind of empathy for. I’m highly aware of that, but it’s very discombobulating. I still find it frightening. So, I just try my best to manage that and, honestly, do the interior work to feel like a real human being who has agency over her own life.”

Oh Recently Hosted the Golden Globes With ‘SNL’ Alumni Andy Samberg

“Aging is the greatest,” she continued. “It really gives you more space to be that person in the mirrored dress who has always been inside. At 47, it’s like, ‘You need me to put on a crazy dress with mirrors?’ Yeah, sure, I’m going to work the sh*t out of this. I don’t know what I’m doing… You give less f*cks.”

Speaking with In Style Magazine, Oh has also spoken about the need for more culturally diverse characters and storytellers in Hollywood. “I do feel like the landscape has changed and people are a bit more interested in telling much more culturally diverse stories,” she said. “I am interested in that. In what capacity, I’m not sure, but it absolutely has to do with Asian- Americans and finding the storytelling within that community. There seems to be an opening, so I want to take the energy there.”