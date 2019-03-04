Who Leaves on ‘The Bachelor’ Tonight? 3/4/19

The Bachelor is back for an all-new episode, and it’s gearing up to be the most dramatic yet.

Last week, Colton said goodbye to Caelynn, meaning we’re down to the final three: Hannah G, Tayshia, and Cassie. And tonight will be the overnight dates episode, where Colton gets to spend his evening with each of the three lucky ladies.

But what goes down tonight? Who leaves? Does he actually have three overnight dates? Here’s what you need to know, but beware of spoilers. Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what goes down on tonight’s episode.

Tonight, Colton will have his first overnight date with Tayshia. That will all go fine, but the drama will really pick up during his overnight with Cassie.

Reality Steve first reported that during this overnight, Colton decides he wants to be with Cassie. But, she gets cold feet and leaves the show. That’s right. Cassie says she realizes she isn’t ready for an engagement and goes home, which is when Colton jumps the fence.

Reality Steve reports that at this point, Colton ends things with Hannah G and Tayshia and “essentially ended filming at that point.” It’s completely unclear how this will pan out on TV tonight; even Reality Steve doesn’t have the answers. He writes, “So there will be no final three rose ceremony and no final rose ceremony. I’m still really curious as to how this is going to be shown since we’ve never seen anything like this before.”

So what can we expect from the rest of the episode, and the final episode, which takes place in two weeks? Colton reportedly flies back to the US, where he “chases” Cassie down. We know that something was filmed in Southern California, where Colton tells Cassie that while they don’t need to be engaged, he wants to date her. She agrees, and that’s where we leave off; with the pair dating.

So, you could say, in a way, that all three ladies leave the show tonight. But that isn’t how things will leave off when we return in two weeks. Colton will end up dating Cassie, they just won’t be engaged, which isn’t a complete anomaly in the bachelor world.

And who is going to be the next bachelorette? It’s up in the air at this point, but many people are assuming it’s going to be Caelynn Miller-Keyes. In a recent interview with US Weekly, Colton, himself, shared his opinion on who the next Bachelorette should be, saying, “In regards to the decision of picking the next Bachelorette, I wish the Bachelor and the Bachelorette had a say in that, they don’t, so I don’t know… I think there’s multiple women from my season that would make great Bachelorettes, whether it’s Caelynn or any… I don’t know, there’s a few women. So yeah, I just want to see all of them happy, so it’s hard to just pick one.”

Find out how everything will pan out on tonight’s episode of The Bachelor, airing this evening on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.