Who Was on the Radio on ‘The Walking Dead’ & What Did They Say? [TWD Season 9 Finale]

On the finale of Season 9 of The Walking Dead, someone called out on the radio, but we aren’t sure who it was. Who was it and what did they say? This post has spoilers for the Season 9 finale.

Although the identity of the voice wasn’t revealed, fans have theories.

Here’s What They Said & the Top Theories About Who It Was

This is what the woman on the radio said at the end of the Season 9 finale:

Hello? Hello? Calling out live on the open air. Is anybody out there?”

Some fans assumed the radio would play a significant role in tonight’s finale and already had theories running about who would finally answer on the other end.

Some think we might have been hearing Maggie’s voice. She was mentioned briefly as not answering any letters sent to her, and it did kind of sound like her. She left to join Georgie’s group, so it’s possible.

Others think it might be Georgie, who first appeared in Season 8 Episode 12. Georgie isn’t in the comics. She offered Maggie blueprints to technology for Hilltop in exchange for phonographic records. She said she doesn’t exchange information with “the weak,” but she knows Maggie’s group isn’t weak. The info Georgie gave them included blueprints for machinery, windmills, watermills, silos, grain-refining techniques, aqueducts, and more. The book’s cover read: “A Key to A Future: Being a guide to the machinery, techniques, tasks, travails, and SOLUTIONS employed by early civilizations to recent times; let this be the path forward from the past to a more advanced NOW.”

Maggie took her son and left Hilltop to join Georgie in building up other communities.

Others think it might be someone from the Commonwealth. The group hasn’t been officially introduced yet, although they are in the comics. It was never verified if Georgie was with the Commonwealth, but that’s a favorite fan theory. Some fans think Georgie might be the TV version of Pamela Milton from the comics. (Read more about that storyline in Heavy’s story here.)

Still others think it’s someone from Jadis’ group that took Rick away. There’s debate on whether that group is the Commonwealth or someone different.

A Producer Asked Fans Not To Expect Too Much from that Radio Scene

However, even before the finale aired, people with The Walking Dead have been asking fans to temper their expectations about this scene. Denise Huth, executive producer, told Digital Spy: “I don’t know if it’s overly significant [in the season finale] but it’s one of the great things that we get to do sometimes – which is sort of feature it for a moment and it’s not a big deal then, but perhaps it will be a big deal later.”

Comic fans, she added, know that this is related to a storyline in the comics that becomes big later on.

Here’s What Happened in the Comics with the Radio

Read on for spoilers from the comics about who was on the other end of the radio.

In the comics, Eugene speaks to a character named Stephanie on the radio who is with the Commonwealth. The Commonwealth is a huge group with more than 50,000 settlements. Of course, in the TV show’s universe it’s unclear if they will follow the same storyline as the comics. The show has changed a lot of plots and characters and it’s diverged quite a bit from the comics’ storyline.

In the comics, the Commonwealth is in Ohio and is pretty advanced considering all the devastation endured from the walkers. It would be great to see them have a bigger role in the show. At this point, it’s not clear if Georgie is from the Commonwealth, but that’s a leading theory among viewers who have also read the comics.

In the comics, the Commonwealth is in Ohio and is pretty advanced considering all the devastation endured from the walkers. It would be great to see them have a bigger role in the show. At this point, it's not clear if Georgie is from the Commonwealth, but that's a leading theory among viewers who have also read the comics.