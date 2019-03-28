Why Is ‘The Orville’ a Rerun Tonight? When Does a New Episode Return?

If you’re tuning in to see a new episode of The Orville, Season 2 Episode 12, tonight then you’re going to be disappointed. The new episode Sanctuary isn’t airing tonight. Instead, a rerun of Season 2 Episode 8 (Identity Part 1) is airing. When does the show return? And why isn’t a new episode airing this evening? Read on for all the details.

Unfortunately, you’re going to have to wait a while before you can see a new episode of The Orville. The show isn’t returning until Thursday, April 11.

As for why it isn’t airing tonight, it’s likely because FOX doesn’t want to compete with NCAA’s March Madness. March Madness runs from Tuesday, March 19 to Monday, April 8. It’s not unusual for networks to decide not to compete with the NCAA this time of year.

To add insult to injury, the show hasn’t been renewed yet for a third season. But fans are hopeful that it’s just a matter of time, since the show is popular and has developed quite the following.

The synopsis for the next episode reads: “Ed discovers that Moclans aboard the Orville are harboring a secret.”

That’s an interesting topic, since there have been hints of increasing tensions between the Union and the Moclans. Ed has been pretty upset about some of the Moclans’ beliefs, so it will be interesting to see what’s happening next.

Sadly, we won’t know what’s in store until April 11.

