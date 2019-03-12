Will Colton Underwood Propose to Cassie Randolph on ‘After the Final Rose’ Tonight?

Tonight is the season finale of The Bachelor followed by a live “After the Final Rose” special. After last night’s episode, Underwood decided to end his journey on the show and was left with no women; however, promo for tonight’s episode teased that he is going to go after Cassie Randolph, the woman he chose before she sent herself home in Portugal. If he is successful in getting her back, fans are wondering when, if ever, a proposal might occur.

Beware of spoilers about how season 23 of The Bachelor is expected to end and stop reading if you do not want to know what happens.

Throughout his season as The Bachelor, former NFL player Colton Underwood made it clear that he intended to have a fiancé at the end of the show and that his biggest fear would be falling for someone who wasn’t ready for marriage. Randolph decided to send herself home because she realized she wouldn’t be ready for engagement at the end of the show, and did not change her decision to leave once Underwood told her he would be okay with not getting engaged right away.

Reality Steve says that his sources indicate that Underwood and Randolph did end up together at the end of the show, and believes “There isn’t an engagement at the end, but those hopeless romantics will get some sort of ‘love’ story next week when they end up together.” A recently-taken paparazzi photo of Underwood with Cassie’s sister Michelle’s boyfriend, actor Gregg Sulkin, further suggests that Underwood and Randolph are currently together.

Fans will see how it all plays out between Colton and Cassie tonight, and the two will more than likely appear together as a couple during the live “After the Final Rose.” According to SoapHub.com, the final rose ceremony for season 23 was filmed on November 15, 2018 in Spain. This means, if the couple is still together, they have been dating for almost 4 months since their time on the show came to an end. It is possible that, in that time the two spent developing their relationship in secret, Cassie reached a place where she is ready for engagement and marriage.

Arie Luyendyk proposed to Lauren Burnham during last season’s “After the Final Rose,” with an engagement ring designed by Neil Lane, so it is possible that Underwood could follow the trend and propose to Cassie tonight on live television. He did tell Entertainment Tonight that he met Neil Lane during filming, and that the empty ring box he is holding in one of the promo clips had a Neil Lane ring in it at some point. Will he use the ring that was in that box to propose to Cassie tonight?

Also, we are live both nights. We have surprises too. “We” as in the bachelor before y’all ask. #TheBachelor — Colton Underwood (@colton) March 10, 2019

To promote the two-night finale, Underwood tweeted “Also, we are live both nights. We have surprises too. ‘We’ as in the bachelor before y’all ask.” In spite of his attempted clarification, fans were quick to wonder if “we” could also refer to him and Cassie.

Tune in to the 2-hour finale of season 23 of The Bachelor and the live “After the Final Rose” special, tonight on ABC at 8/7c.