Will Guess and Jasmine McGriff on MAFS: Are They Still Married?

Will Guess and Jasmine McGriff have endured some difficulties in their marriage, as shown throughout season eighth of Married at First Sight. Although the couple have some spats and arguments (like all couples do), they sat down with Newsweek back in January to discuss their relationship.

During the interview, Guess talked about his favorite thing about his new wife, what he was thinking before he said “I do” to McGriff, and how married life has been going since the two strangers tied the knot. Guess told Newsweek that, although there have been some hiccups throughout their relationship, they worked hard to merge their lives together and make things work.

“I’m used to a specific daily routine, and integrating another person along with a pet has been a bit of a challenge to say the least,” he told Newsweek. “It’s something, in the beginning, that I had to be conscious of, but as time went by it became second nature—they became part of my routine. Aside from the change in routine, the merge has been smooth, since I’m an open-minded person who understands the level of commitment needed to make any relationship, especially, a marriage work!”

McGriff admitted to E! Online that Guess is her opposite in many ways, but that she doesn’t necessarily think that’s a bad thing. “I think the experts have done well matching Will and I,” she said. “So far, it seems we’re opposites in many ways, but then we are alike in so many ways and we have so many similarities.” Will said that he values Jasmine’s “high energy and her free spirit”, saying that it helps bring him out of his sometimes monotonous routine.

The couple has had some bumps along the road throughout the eighth season, including having tension over money concerns, spending more time with friends than each other, and not feeling like they are on the same page in their relationship and life goals.

There was also the matter of McGriff’s father, who was skeptical of the arranged marriage at first. “My family is very traditional so I didn’t realize how much of a surprise this process would be,” she told Newsweek. “I am a daddy’s girl and my father has always supported me! I prayed my father would attend the wedding, but I was mostly praying that my husband is impressive and worth the risk.” Jasmine also admitted that she would have backed out of the wedding had her father not attended. “I probably would have backed out of the process if my father didn’t come,” she said. “I’m a daddy’s girl and absolutely needed his support.”

The couple has reportedly not been intimate with each other quite yet, although they are working their way toward it. There was also the issue of Guess “rating” his wife a 6.8 out 10, which had fans of the show losing faith in their relationship. Although we won’t know for sure if the couple is still together until the finale, only 7% of voters believed the couple would be together in the end, as shown through a poll on the MAFS Twitter page.

What do you think about the couple? Do you think they have what it takes to make things work, or do you think they will call it quits in the end? Let us know in the comments below and tune in to catch Married at First Sight on Tuesdays at 10/9c on Lifetime.

