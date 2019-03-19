‘Married At First Sight’: Will & Jasmine Predictions

As the finale of Married At First Sight draws closer, so too does the fate of Will Guess and Jasmine McGriff. The couple have had countless struggles throughout the season, and it remains to be seen whether they’ll choose to stay together. Learn more about Will and Jasmine, and what they have to say about each other, heading into the final episode.

In an exclusive sneak peek for tonight’s episode, both Will and Jasmine admit that they’re unsure about the future. “Having a wife is important to me, because I want to be in love, and I want it to last forever,” Will admits. “To fall in love with Jasmine would be a dream come true, but I can’t predict the future.” Jasmine was similarly practical heading into the home stretch of their relationship. “This is nice, but we have to give into reality,” she said. “And I’ll be honest, I’m gonna have a bit of a challenging week ahead, because this is a big decision to make.”

Will & Jasmine Have Voiced Their Uncertainty Over Whether They Want to Stay Together

“Do you think that Decision Day is just end-all be-all—is that D-Day? Or what is that for you?” Jasmine asks Will in front of the cameras. “I don’t think it’s D-Day,” he responds. “But if you know something’s not gonna work, then why waste that person’s time? Why waste your time? You could be robbing them of their forever.” Will also said that he’s not into the notion of a “fairytale romance.”

“I thought it would be a fairytale, or it would be like, ‘No way,’ I never thought it would be in the middle and just, like, I don’t know. So it’s a lot of stuff to think about,” he admitted. “It’s just sometimes that cliche love isn’t good. I think we’ve got some thinking to do.” Jasmine agreed with his outlook, saying: “It’s been a very fun, but challenging couple of weeks to get to know you.”

Will Said That Sometimes It Feels Like Him & Jasmine ‘Speak Different Languages’

Uncertainty has plagued Will and Jasmine’s relationship from the start. “Will looked kind of short at first… I thought he was my height,” she told PopCulture.com. “Once I got to the altar and got a clear view, he was handsome and not as short. Phew! LOL.” She went on to say that she had all but given up on dating, and signed on for Married At First Sight as a last resort.

“I wasn’t even thinking about it being televised or being filmed,” she admitted. “I honestly was thinking about experts matching you with someone that should be perfect with you. I was obviously doing something wrong, still being single after three years. I decided to enlist the help.” During an interview with Unfiltered host Jamie Otis, Will said that something is lacking with Jasmine, but he can’t tell what it is. “I don’t know [why it’s lacking]. I think I’m an effective communicator. I don’t know!” he said. “It’s kind of like we speak a different language sometimes.”