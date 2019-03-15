Will Lori Loughlin Return to ‘Fuller House’ for the Final Season?

As more details are revealed from the college admissions scandal known as Operation Varsity Blues, in which nearly 30 parents were accused of bribery and laundering money in order to get their kids into elite colleges, it’s clear Full House actress Lori Loughlin and husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were heavily involved. According to the 200 page indictment released on Tuesday, the Hallmark Channel star and her fashion designer husband made “bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

Loughlin and Mossimo were arrested and taken into custody on Wednesday, and each were released on a $1 million bond. And a day later, the 54-year-old actress started to see her career quickly fall apart.

Deadline reported on Thursday that the Hallmark Channel has cut all ties with When Calls the Heart star. Crown Media said, “We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations. We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin including Garage Sale Mysteries, an independent third party production.”

Best known around the country as Aunt Becky, the question on everyone’s mind is whether or not she’ll be invited back to film the fifth and final season of Netflix’s Fuller House. Because production has not yet started for the upcoming season, she could be easily written out like Netflix did with Kevin Spacey and House of Cards.

But what does Fuller House look like without Aunt Becky? She’s been a staple on the series for 30 years. And what will happen to Uncle Jesse? If Netflix does not invite Loughlin back for the final season of the reboot series, it will be interesting to see how the family-friendly show will write her off. A tragic death could be a little too grim, but the writers will have to come up with a reasonable answer as to why such an integral part of the Tanner Family is no longer around.



This scandal has also put Loughlin’s daughters in social peril, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose , both whom are currently enrolled at USC. You Tuber Olivia Jade has lost her sponsorship with Sephora. In an email to Refinery29 , a spokesperson wrote, “After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade, effective immediately.”

READ NEXT: Mossimo Giannulli, Lori Loughlin’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know