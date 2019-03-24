‘World of Dance’ Season 3 Winners So Far

The second night of World of Dance season 3’s Duels airs tonight, and the qualifying Junior acts will perform head-to-head to determine who advances. Last week, the Upper division competed in the Duels; there were 6 winning acts, and 4 were eliminated from the competition.

While who stayed in the competition during qualifiers was dependent upon each individual performance and the act’s average score from judges Ne-Yo, Jennifer Lopez, and Derek Hough, the Duels bring with them an element of clearer cut “winning” and “losing,” as each Duel results in one act moving on to the next round and the other being knocked out of the competition (unless they make it into the redemption round… more on that later).

There has only been one week of Duels so far, and there are many acts who have yet to face-off. After the first round of duels last week, however, these are the winners so far:

D’Angelo Brothers

The D’Angelo Brother, from San Cesareo, Italy, are a tap duo who impressed the judges last week when they performed a portion of their routine without their music track. The dance earned them a score of 89.7, beating Tobias and the EZTwins.

Jonathan y Jorge

Jonathan y Jorge are unique in the competition as a same-sex salsa cabaret duo; Jonathan is from Orlando, Florida and Jorge is from Lima, Peru. They narrowly beat Denise and Josh in the Duels with an averaged score of 90.7.

Poppin John

Poppin John and his “popping animation” dance style had a huge online following before he joined World of Dance season 3; on YouTube, he has over 200 million total views, and the Farmington, New Mexico native currently has 222,000 followers on Instagram. He is 34 years old.

Poppin John performed to “Who Am I (What’s My Name)?” and received an averaged score of 91.3, defeating his favored opponents, DD Flection.

Derion and Madison

Derion and Madison, from Los Angeles, California, bring their athleticism and partnership to each contemporary routine (which they choreograph themselves). They won their Duel with a score of 90.0, edging out fellow contemporary competitor Derek Piquette.

All Ready

All Ready is a hip-hop and ballroom fusion dance duo from Seoul, South Korea, and the two women are best friends in addition to dance partners. In 2017, they won one of the biggest Korean dance competitions, the Belasta Street Competition.

After not being selected to face-off against the other acts, All Ready and Briar Nolet were left to Duel each other. All Ready received the highest averaged score of the night from the judges, so it makes sense that no one wanted to go up against them. Their 92.3 score earned them a win over Briar.

Briar Nolet

This season, World of Dance has introduced a new twist that gives the two top scoring eliminated dance groups from each division an opportunity for redemption. After being knocked out by All Ready in their Duel round, Briar’s top score of 90.3 gave her a second chance and the judges voted her the winner of the redemption round (beating Denise and Josh).