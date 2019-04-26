50 Cent Provided This for Set of Hit Television Show, Power

Joseph Sikora is living his best life, starring as Tommy on Power.

Long before his role on Power, the Chicago native appeared in the movie Rudy and has the distinct honore of appearing in a McDonald’s commercial with Michael Jordan as a child.

The actor has even appeared on television shows like Law & Order: SVU, Grey’s Anatomy, ER, Criminal Minds and CSI: Miami.

That’s diverse!

Sikora is enjoying the ride in his career.

“It’s been [an] incredible experience working with 50, Omari Hardwick, Lela Loren and Naturi Naughton,” Joseph Sikora told me on Scoop B Radio.

He also enjoys working with rapper, 50 Cent.

50 Cent is probably one of the most brilliant minds you’ll ever meet.

The creator of the Starz Network hit show, Power, 50 Cent’s brought you hits like: ‘In Da Club,’ ‘Wanksta,’ ‘Candy Shop,’ ’21 Questions,’ and a ton more.

Sikora respects the process. “It’s been a great experience,” he told Scoop B Radio of 50 Cent.

“I mean what 50 did collaborating with our show creator Courtney Kemp, has made something that’s really organically truthful to the city of New York using New York as a backdrop for the series is great. “It’s sexy, it’s violent, it’s everything you want to see on a Saturday night. So if you haven’t seen it, you better see it. Or consider yourself the luckiest person listening to this show right now!”

In addition to Power, Sikora appeared in an episode of The New Adam-12.

He’s also been in films such as Early Edition, Turks, The Watcher, and Ghost World, he was cast in two episodes of Third Watch.

In 2003, Sikora was cast as Roger in the direct-to-video biographical-drama film Gacy. After making a few appearances on low-budget movies, he was cast in the Golden Globe-nominated Normal, which he feels was his “break-through” moment when the star of the movie, Tom Wilkinson, told him that “all you have to do is think the line and the camera will read it”.

He also took part in plays and was part of the Geffen Theatre’s production of Fat Pig and the Los Angeles Theatre’s production of Killer Joe. He made many TV appearances between 2005–2012, appearing in major network shows including ER, Grey’s Anatomy, Criminal Minds, Without a Trace, CSI: Miami, Prison Break, Lost, and Dollhouse. He was later cast in the 2007 horror film Night Skies.

In 2012, he appeared in Jack Reacher, in which he played a sniper wrongfully accused of gunning down random people in Pittsburgh, and who requests Jack Reacher’s assistance to prove his innocence.