90 Day Fiance Happpily Ever After Season 4 Premiere Time & Channel

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After premieres this Sunday, April 28, at 8/7c on TLC. The new season of the reality series will feature six couples from previous seasons. The six fan-favorite couples returning for season 4 include Ashley and Jay, Colt and Larissa, Russ and Paola, Chantel and Pedro, Nicole and Azan, Elizabeth and Andrei.

Each of the couples are in different stages of their relationship; some have already filed for divorce, some are in the process of splitting up, and others are still happily married and as strong as ever, raising families and living their best married life.

Check out the TLC description of Happily Ever After below:

Six fan-favorite couples are back and fighting to discover if the love they found once upon a time will ever get them to “happily ever after.” TLC’s 90 DAY FIANCÉ: HAPPILY EVER AFTER? kicks off its fourth season with 12 two-hour episodes on Sunday, April 28 at 8PM ET/PT, ending with a drama-filled couples tell-all. Viewers have followed these couples’ victories, trials and tribulations on Sunday nights’ #1 cable program, and now, the newlyweds are back with even bigger challenges. Saying “I do” was just the beginning; many painful realities and unexpected obstacles await as they navigate cultural differences, pregnancies, in-laws, scandals and more.

Read on for a recap on the couples, how their relationships worked out, and where they are now. However, this is your official SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you aren’t caught up on the series or season, and if you don’t want anything ruined :

The Show Will Follow Each of the Couples in Different Stages of Their Marriage, With Some Already Divorced & Others Living Happily & Raising Their Children

Ashley and Jay struggled from the very beginning after Ashley caught Jay using a dating app three days after their wedding. According to In Touch Weekly, Ashley and Jay worked through one cheating scandal, but she couldn’t deal with a second. The couple had already experienced many highs and lows in their relationship since first appearing on season six of 90 Day Fiancé, and she filed for divorce on January 11 after eight months of marriage, but withdrew the paperwork one day later, according to a Pennsylvania court.

However, according to a Pennsylvania court, Ashley filed to end her marriage for good earlier this week. After Jay allegedly cheated on her again, she called it quits pretty quickly. “It’s all fun and games until your ass gets deported,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Have fun at the strip club with MY money and MY car you’re driving around without a license!”

As for the rest of the couples, Andrew and Elizabeth actually welcomed their first child, daughter Eleanor Louise Castravet, in January this year, as did Russ and Paola, who welcomed their son Axel the same month. Nicole and Azan have been together since they first met on Season 4, but have yet to tie the knot, and Larissa and Colt have been a hot mess since they first got together, and are now divorced.

Talking to US Weekly Larissa said, “In November, we were fighting daily, so that time I was really hurt by his behavior and I flushed the ring down the toilet.” Earlier this year, Larissa also attacked her husband and was arrested in Clark County, Nevada and later charged for misdemeanor domestic violence. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Jay Rivera said, “[Colt] had a swollen lip, and his gums and teeth were bloodied,” and that Larissa “was the aggressor in this case.”

Chantel and Pedro, who are also regular guest-stars on the series, will appear on the show, although they are dealing with some marital issues concerning their in-laws and relatives. The couple is actually getting a spinoff series of their own, according to network President and General Manager Howard Lee, who explained in a statement, “Our fans can’t get enough of Pedro, Chantel, and their larger-than-life families.For a brand known as the destination for love, relationships, and family shows, The Family Chantel hits the bullseye.”

Tune in tonight at 8/7c on TLC to catch the premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.

