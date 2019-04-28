’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’ New Season Cast Spoilers

90 Day Fiance is back for a new season 4 of Happily Ever After and the cast members consist of all familiar faces. Many of the viewers’ favorite couples are back and are updating the fans with the goings on in their lives. This season, there are divorces, cheating scandals, and babies. Some couples are still together, while others have split. For a rundown on each couple appearing on the show this season, with spoilers on where they are now, as well as what happens on the first couple of episodes of the show, read on below.

Ashley and Jay

Previously on the show, Ashley and Jay got married and just days later, Ashley found out Jay had been corresponding with other women on a dating app. This season, Jay’s cheating continues to cause issues in the relationship. In recent months, Ashley has split from her husband and then got back together with him, amid a health crisis she was having. Again, Ashley has filed for divorce and she reportedly is dating someone else. On the show this season, Ashley spends some time with her ex, so that can’t be good for her marriage to Jay.

Andrei and Elizabeth

These two are back and, on the premiere episode, the network states that Andrei is “fighting for boundaries.” Their focus this season is their pregnancy but Andrei reportedly has some issues with Elizabeth’s dad on episode 3 of the show.

In an update on their relationship to E! News, the couple stated, “Married life is so rewarding. We are coming up on our one-year wedding anniversary and are so excited that we are expecting a baby girl! Being married is amazing and everything we thought it would be! Expecting a child and growing our family is a true blessing! We are currently awaiting Andrei’s permanent residency approval so we can travel back to Moldova to visit our family and get started on our Moldavian wedding plans! In the meantime, we are getting our little girl’s nursery in order and planning our baby shower! We cannot wait to be parents! We’re so happy to have the continuous love and support from our viewers and fans.” Since filming, Good Housekeeping has reported that the couple welcomed their baby, Eleanor.

Nicole and Azan

This couple has definitely had their ups and downs. They had to cancel their wedding previously on the show and Nicole’s family was not totally on board with the relationship. Nicole, who is a young, single mother, has sent Azan money and has also had trust issues with him. On the show, Nicole reportedly admitted to previously cheating on Azan but then Azan was caught allegedly cheating on her. Cheating, Azan denied, though he admitted to acting inappropriately. The two are still together today and reportedly are set to have their wedding in the summer of 2019.

Chantel and Pedro

Pedro and Chantel are rumored to have split, but neither of them have confirmed this news. And, Good Housekeeping has reported that the couple is getting their own reality spinoff show, titled The Family Chantel, so we’re guessing they are still together. Over the course of their relationship, their families have butted heads and it has greatly affected their relationship. Chantel’s family felt that Pedro’s mother and sister were using him for money and they didn’t trust Pedro’s intentions with their daughter. Interactions with Pedro’s mom and sister were hostile and tense. But, get-togethers with Chantel’s parents and siblings were not easy either. In fact, a physical fight broke out between Pedro and Chantel’s brother. On the show this season, Chantel and Pedro are still dealing with their past issues.

Paola and Russ

These two have juggled Paola’s desire to be a sexy model, Russ’ jealousy issues and the problems they had with a good friend of Paola’s. The couple also revealed on the show that they had gotten pregnant but lost the baby. This season, things are different and today, Russ and Pao are parents. The couple welcomed their son Axel in January 2019 and, ahead of their baby boy’s arrival, they told E! News, “We are making big changes and realigning our goals as we prepare for the birth of our son. We are focused on bringing our son into a calm and loving environment while putting aside our differences and problems from the past. This pregnancy has brought us closer together and we are doing our best to remove any negativity whether that be people or situations. We are grateful that God has given us another chance and are anxious at this point of the pregnancy as we are more than ready to meet our baby boy!”

At some point this season, the couple returns to Oklahoma, after living across the country. Pao tries to connect with Russ’ family and start anew but has issues with his mother.

Larissa and Colt

One of the most toxic relationships in the mix is this one. The season starts out with the couple awaiting trial and, for those of you who don’t remember, Larissa was arrested a couple of times and got into social media wars with her husband as well. This season, Larissa is still having quarrels with Colt’s mother, who they live with and that certainly doesn’t help the couple’s marriage. Today, Larissa has a new boyfriend and the couple is divorced.