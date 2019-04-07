ACM Awards 2019 Performers & Presenters

Tonight airs the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards, also known as the ACM Awards, which is hosted by Reba McEntire. This is McEntire’s 16th time hosting the show, though sometimes she shared the stage as a co-host. In addition to hosting this year, McEntire will also give a performance. So, she is pulling double duty as a host and performer. Plus, just a couple of days before the big event, she released her latest country album.

McEntire is one of many performers taking the stage at the ACM Awards, in addition to A-list presenters as well. Get to know more about who is performing and who is presenting below.

ACM Awards 2019 Presenters

ACM Awards 2019 Performers

This year’s presenters include athletes, actors, and music stars. According to Billboard , the presenters are Lauren Alaina, Beth Behrs, Clint Black, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jesse James Decker, Hunter Hayes, Jay Hernandez, Lady Antebellum Midland, Nancy O’Dell, Danica Patrick, Carly Pearce, Dennis Quaid, Michael Ray, Cole Swindell, and Wilmer Valderrama. A few of the presenters, you may notice, are also nominees this year. Lady Antebellum is up for Group of the Year again, as is Midland, who are also up for Video of the Year for “Burn Out.” Swindell is nominated for Song of the Year for “Break Up in the End.” And, Pearce was nominated for New Female Artist at this year’s ACM Awards, according to Gold Derby

Most of the artists in the performance lineup are also nominees. The performers set to take the stage at the ACM Awards include Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Kelly Clarkson, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Khalid, Lanco, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, George Strait, and Carrie Underwood. People has also reported that This Is Us actress Chrissy Metz will sing a song called “I’m Standing with You” from her upcoming movie Breakthrough.

In addition to performing, Jason Aldean is this year’s recipient of the ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award. Ahead of the show, Aldean was asked by Billboard about what fans can expect to see from his performance and he revealed, “We’ll probably go back and take a little trip down memory lane [and] play some of my favorite songs from over the years and have a little bit of fun.” Aldean is also said to be performing with Kelly Clarkson, as well as Florida Georgia Line. And, Clarkson will execute another performance for the night, with Dan + Shay.

When it comes to some of the other performances, several of them will be collaborations. Brooks & Dunn will perform with Luke Combs, while George Strait will deliver a performance with Miranda Lambert. Khalid will perform with Kane Brown and Maren Morris will sing with Brothers Osborne. Dierks Bentley, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, and Ashley McBryde will also team up to play the show.

The 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards airs at 8 p.m. ET live/PT time-delayed, on the CBS network.