ACM Awards 2019 Red Carpet Photos: Best Dressed Country Music Stars (Live Update)

The 54th Academy of Country Music Awards are tonight, and fans should expect appearances, performances, and wins by country music’s biggest stars. Ahead of the ceremony, celebrities took the red carpet to pose for photos in eye-catching looks.

People.com will be hosting an exclusive live-stream of the red carpet, starting at 6:30pm ET. The awards show begins at 8pm ET/7pm CT, and Reba McIntyre will be hosting. Expect to see McIntyre on the red carpet, as well as the night’s performers, presenters, and nominees, including Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Brandi Carlile, Danica Patrick, Carly Pearce, Dennis Quaid, Michael Ray, Cole Swindell, and Wilmer Valderrama.

Here are some of our favorite looks, updated live throughout the night:

Jessie Jo Dillon

Jessie Jo Dillon co-wrote Cole Swindell’s “Break Up in the End” along with Jon Nite and Chase McGill; the song is nominated for Song of the Year.

Michael Ray & Carly Pearce

The newly-engaged country music couple showed off Pearce’s beautiful engagement ring on the red carpet.

Cody & Brandi Johnson

Cody Johnson’s wife, Brandi, stunned in a white lace gown. This year, Cody had a #1 debut with his first big-label album release, Ain’t Nothin’ To It.