Alison on PLL The Perfectionists: Pretty Little Liars Spoilers

Alison DiLaurentis put herself in a dangerous position after she gave Ava, Caitlin, and Dylan an alibi for the night of Nolan’s murder, despite not being with them during last week’s episode of Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.

Given her own experience with juggling the demands of academia and trying to investigate local murders, Alison may finally get a chance to give some advice on tonight’s episode. According to the episode description, it looks like Alison will have a chance to mentor some of the Perfectionists through their current situation. The synopsis for tonight’s episode reads:

The Perfectionists kick their investigating into high gear when they identify a possible suspect in Nolan’s murder. Alison begins to look into the circumstances surrounding the mysterious suicide of Taylor Hotchkiss. And seeing the Perfectionists juggle sleuthing with their intense academic demands, Alison decides to use her past in Rosewood as a way to mentor them through their current situation.

Knowing what sort of danger she put herself in by giving Ava, Caitlin and Dylan an alibi, fans of PLL have been asking why Alison would risk it all just to put herself right back in the middle of all the drama? Actress Sasha Pieterse breaks down Alison’s decision and her search for Nolan’s killer during a recent interview with HollywoodLife.

“Well, I think there are a couple of reasons. She has a love for trouble. No matter how much she tries to get away from it, darkness always follows her, but I think more importantly she sees herself in these characters,” Pieterse told HollywoodLife at the Freeform Summit on March 27. “She sees herself in her students. She sees herself in Nolan, who was just murdered. She used to be that bad person and now she sees these kids who are totally struggling. She knows that they have secrets of their own that they are struggling against and there are people who want to drown them. She is just kind of like a mother hen now. Having kids has changed her. She can’t leave now because there is a murder and anybody is a suspect, so she is kind of stuck, and I think she decides to do what she does best which is dig deeper holes.”

Alison is diving even deeper into investigating Nolan’s murder, and Pieterse told HollywoodLife that her number one priority is finding who is responsible, for now.

“Marlene [King] has some really big plans,” she said. “With PLL we were filming 25 episodes and we would not know the ending when we premiered, but we have finished our first full season and I know the ending so that is cool and different. I am in love with it. I think it is going in such an incredible direction, so if they keep us around for a second season there is a lot in store for the fans!”

As the season continues, Alison will get closer to the Perfectionists, according to Pieterse, although she claims she is more drawn to Caitlin. “She sees something different in all three of them and she sees herself in all three of them for different reasons,” Pieterse told HollywoodLife. “I think she kind of drifts towards Caitlin a little bit more, but she does have a special place for all three of them because of their secrets and struggles and what they are dealing with. I think everything feels very personal to her so I wouldn’t say she gets closer to one more than the other, but I think there is more of a soft spot for Caitlin.”

This duo has got the deets to share about tonight's #PLLThePerfectionists. pic.twitter.com/GdiW4kwC8o — Pretty Little Liars (@PLLTVSeries) April 3, 2019

What do you think about Alison’s decision to give Caitlin, Dylan and Ava an alibi? Do you think she is setting herself up for danger? Let us know in the comments below and tune in to catch Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists on Wednesdays at 8/7c, only on Freeform.

READ NEXT: Shadowhunters Season 4: Is the Show Canceled or Renewed?

