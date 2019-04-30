Are Amber & Trent Getting a Divorce on 7 Little Johnstons?

Amber and Trent Johnston are facing some marital issues in their relationship, and during tonight’s episode Amber is “finally at her wits end” and makes an appointment to see a therapist. With the obvious tension between the two, fans are left wondering if Amber and Trent are getting a divorce, or if the two are still together and just hit a rough patch.

TLC’s official synopsis for tonight’s episode reads: “Alex and Emma are both excited to attend their school’s Valentine’s Day dance. Meanwhile, Anna has finally earned the privilege to drive alone. After months of tension, Amber’s at her wits end, and her and Trent make an appointment to see a therapist.”

For those who aren’t familiar with the show, 7 Little Johnstons follows the largest known family of little people in the world. All seven Johnstons have Achondroplasia Dwarfism, a genetic condition that affects their size. Parents Trent and Amber have five children – Jonah and Elizabeth, their biological children, and three adopted children, Alex from South Korea, Emma from China and Anna, who hails from Russia.

After 20 years and 5 kids, marriage is not always sunshine and rainbows. Watch a new #7LittleJohnstons Tuesday at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/mYmcSvbXjJ — TLC Network (@TLC) April 29, 2019

In the promo for tonight’s episode, which can be viewed above, it’s clear that Amber is feeling underappreciated and Trent doesn’t seem to notice.

“Trent and I are going through a rough patch right now,” Amber tells the camera. “I’m sick and tired of being pushed aside.” The camera cuts to a clip of Trent telling Amber “between you and I, there’s no problems,” to which Amber responds “we’ve been married for 20 years. We have five kids. There’s issues.”

Despite their marital problems, fans of the couple can sleep easy knowing that Amber doesn’t seem to be looking for a divorce anytime soon. According to Good Housekeeping, Amber believes their rocky relationship is the result of living in a household with five teenagers, but that they can repair their issues and move forward.

“We not only hit a big mark with the kids and all of them having their own personalities, but it’s definitely put a heavy strain on Trent and I,” she told Good Housekeeping. “We’re at a very challenging mark in our family dynamics and home.”

Amber and Trent met 20 years ago through “Little People,” an organization that brings together people with dwarfism. In a previous interview, the couple mentioned that there was an instant attraction between them when they first met.

Amber has said in the past that Trent was her first relationship, and that she knew he was “the one” when they met. “Trent was my first relationship, we soon became best friends and we knew we’d get married,” Amber recalled.

The two tied the knot in November, 1998, celebrating their love with 300 of their closest family and friends. Five months later, Amber announced that she was pregnant with the couple’s first child.

Amber and Trent have already faced some serious hardships throughout their relationship, and still come through on top. They dated long-distance for their first two years together while Amber was in college, and when she finished school and moved to Georgia, they both faced different health and family issues. However, they refused to give up on each other.

“We honestly have always — in all of the challenges that we have faced and continue to face — been a team,” she told Good Housekeeping. “We know that a relationship, parenting, and marriage is a constant work in progress. With both of us feeling that and knowing that, we don’t give up.” She added: “We’ll figure it out. We always do.”

So, for those who are worried that the couple may be filing divorce papers soon, fear not! It looks like the couple plans to work through whatever issues they are facing together, and have no intentions of splitting up anytime soon.

Tune in tonight at 10/9c on TLC to catch the newest episode of 7 Little Johnstons.

