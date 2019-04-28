American Idol 2019 Schedule & Episode Times Through Finale

Prior to April 21, 2019, American Idol aired twice per week, on Sunday and Monday nights. Now, the schedule for American Idol 2019 has changed. To keep you in the loop, we have a rundown on the show times for the remaining episodes, including tonight and the finale episodes. New episodes of the show will continue to air on Sundays, according to MJs Big Blog. Now let’s get into the full schedule of episodes below.

The episodes with the live results will air live across the country. For instance, tonight, the show will air at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, without a delay in programming.

Sunday, April 28, 2019 – Top 8 Performances and Results

Sunday, May 5, 2019 – Top 6 Performances and Results

Sunday, May 12, 2019 – Top 4 Performances and Results

Sunday, May 19, 2019 – Finale Part 1

Monday, May 20, 2019 – Finale Winner Announced

Tonight’s episode will focus on songs by the iconic band Queen, with former Idol contestant and Queen frontman Adam Lambert. According to Good Housekeeping, even though this is technically season 17 of American Idol, the network is referring to it as season 2, since it’s the second season of the revival.

If you would like to watch American Idol 2019 episodes live but you do not have a cable subscription, there are still a variety of options. If you don’t have cable or cannot get to a television, you can watch a live stream of the ABC channel on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free 5-day trial right here (select “Start Streaming” in the upper-right corner), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch the episodes live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to Hulu’s extensive streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including the ABC network (live in select markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of American Idol on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch Idol live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers four different channel packages to choose from, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch American Idol episodes live, DirecTV Now comes with included cloud DVR.