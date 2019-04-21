‘American Idol’ 2019 Top 10 Spoilers & Contestants

The top 10 contestants from American Idol 2019 are performing for their places in the competition tonight. The theme of the episode is Disney, which means that the top 10 winners will be performing music from Disney films. And, fans want to know the spoilers on what to expect from the performances. For those who are out of the loop, we also have brief rundowns on each of the remaining contestants. Read on for the song spoilers and additional contestant details.

Alejandro Aranda



For the top 10 performances, Alejandro Aranda will sing “Remember Me” from the movie Coco. Since his first audition on American Idol 2019, the judges and fans have been drawn to him and he appears to be the one to beat. He is a seasoned singer and is beyond professional in his performances. The Huffington Post reported that Katy Perry has said that Aranda is the next winner of American Idol.

Walker Burroughs



Walker Burroughs is performing “When She Loved Me” from Toy Story 2 for his performance. When Burroughs is not singing on American Idol, he is studying at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Wade Cota



Wade Cota will perform the song “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from Toy Story tonight. Hollywood Life reported that Cota had a difficult upbringing and refers to his father as “the devil”, claiming his dad abused him and his family. Cota said that his father even gave him “a scar on his face and crack in his skull.” Fortunately, Cota said his mother was a pillar of strength for him.

Dimitrius Graham



Dimitrius Graham’s mother has been dealing with serious health issues and has been watching her son from afar while he has been competing on the show. Idol judge Katy Perry even helped for Graham’s mom to watch him perform via Facetime. His choice of song for the top 10 performances is “You’ll Be in My Heart” from Tarzan.

Laine Hardy



Many remember Laine Hardy from last season when he was previously a contestant on Idol. This season, he wasn’t even really auditioning. In fact, he was just playing the guitar for a friend’s audition but the judges urged him to re-enter the competition. Clearly, it was a good decision for him to rejoin the show. For his top 10 performance, Hardy is singing “Oo-De-Lally” from Robin Hood.

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon



On the show, Harmon previously talked about his parents not accepting his sexuality but since episodes have been airing, Harmon has revealed that his family has now accepted him, according to Out Magazine. For his performance tonight, he will sing “Candle on the Water” from Pete’s Dragon.

Uche Ndubizu



Uche Ndubizu nearly was eliminated last week but judge Lionel Richie made sure to save him and move him into the top 10. According to Idol Chattery D, Ndubizu’s full name is actually Uchechukwu Ndubizu-Egwim, but it was shortened for the show. He’s actually pretty well-known already, as he previously opened for Demi Lovato and rapper B.o.B. For his top 10 performance, he is singing “Eye to Eye” from A Goofy Movie.

Alyssa Raghu



Alyssa Raghunandan is also known as Alyssa Raghu and she is singing “Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas for the top 10 show. Last week, she was another contestant who nearly went home. Like Laine Hardy, she is a former contestant from the show, who has returned. She made it to the top 24 last season, so this is definitely an improvement.

Madison Vandenburg



“How Far I’ll Go” from Moana is the song that Vandeburg will perform for the top 10. Vandenburg is a 17-year-old high school student from Cohoes, New York. According to Billboard, Vandenburg has said that auditioning for American Idol is the best choice she’s ever made.

Laci Kaye Booth



Laci Kaye Booth is singing the song “I See the Light” from Tangled for her top 10 set. Music is in Laci Kaye Booth’s blood, as her father, Jody Booth is a famous musician as well. Jody Booth is a country singer who previously had an estranged relationship with his daughter for years, according to Distractify. Then, the two were able to mend their relationship and they found a bond over music.