‘American Idol’ 2019 Top 14 Spoilers & Contestants

The top 14 contestants from American Idol 2019 are performing for their places in the competition on Sunday, April 14, 2019. And, fans want to know the spoilers on what to expect from the performances. For those out of the loop, we also have the rundown on each of the remaining contestants. Read on for the song spoilers and additional contestant details.

Alejandro Aranda



For the top 14 performances, Alejandro Aranda will sing “One Dance” by Drake. Since his very first audition on American Idol this season, the judges and fans have been going crazy over his skills. He is a seasoned singer and is considered one of the front-runners. The Huffington Post reported that Katy Perry has dubbed Aranda as the next winner of American Idol.

Laci Booth



Laci Booth is singing the song “I Miss You” by Blink 182 for her top 14 set. Music is actually in Laci Kaye Booth’s blood, as her father, Jody Booth is famous, according to his professional music website. Jody Booth is a country singer who had an estranged relationship with his daughter for years, according to Distractify. Then, the two repaired their relationship and bonded over music, as Laci Booth told Idol cameras, “We really shared our music interests, that’s what started us becoming closer again. Music really made up for that lost time and it means the world to me because I couldn’t ask for a better family or a better support system.”

Walker Burroughs



Walker Burroughs is performing “Climb Every Mountain” from The Sound of Music for his performance. For his celebrity duet on Idol recently, Burroughs performed with Jason Mraz and it was a dream come true for him, as he gushed to the cameras over the opportunity. When Burroughs is not singing on American Idol, he is studying at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Evelyn Cormier



Evelyn Cormier is a familiar face to many reality TV watchers since she was on 90 Day Fiance. Clearly, she is having success on another reality show (this one), but this time, she’s breaking out into the spotlight. “The Middle” by Jimmy Eats World is her song choice for the top 14.

Wade Cota



Wade Cota will perform the song “Trouble” by Ray LaMontagne tonight. Hollywood Life reported that Cota had a very tough upbringing and refers to his father as “the devil”, claiming his dad abused the family for years. Cota said his father even gave him “a scar on his face and crack in his skull.” Fortunately, Cota said his mother was able to escape from that relationship and has been his hero. When Cota is not on American Idol, he sings as part of the band Sugar Water.

Laine Hardy



Laine Hardy is a contestant from last season, who was playing the guitar for a friend’s audition this season. The judges gushed over him and wanted him back in the competition, so he took the chance and it definitely looks like it was a good decision, since he’s made it this far. Unfortunately, the girl who he auditioned with was cut earlier in the competition. For his top 14 performance, Hardy is singing “That’s Alright Mama by Elvis Presley.

Ashley Hess



“Fix You” by Coldplay is Ashley Hess’ song choice for the top 14. During the top 20, Hess was one of the contestants who got to perform with music star Jason Mraz. After the performance, judge Lionel Richie told Hess, “Your voice was pristine, and the two of you together were just locked. It was amazing.”

Dimitrius Graham



Dimitrius Graham’s mother has been going through a difficult time with her health and has been watching her son from a far as he competed on the show in previous, pre-taped weeks. Idol judge Katy Perry even helped for Graham’s mom to watch him perform via Facetime. Graham recalled on the show, “One of the most amazing times of Hollywood week was when I was able to FaceTime my mom and have Katy Perry pray for her. That was big. She wasn’t expecting that, and I just wanted to share that moment with her. It was really great, and it meant a lot to me.” His choice of song for the top 14 performances is “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran.

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon



On the show, Harmon previously talked about his parents not accepting his sexuality. Since episodes have been airing, Harmon has spoken out to reveal that his family has now accepted him, according to Out Magazine. For his performance tonight, he will sing “We All Fall in Love Sometimes” by Elton John.

Eddie Island



“Benny and the Jets” by Elton John is the song that Eddie Island is set to perform. Prior to performing as “Eddie Island”, the singer actually used to sing under a different name. Lindenbrook was the name he used, according to Hollywood Life, which was named after the street that he grew up on as a kid.

Uche Ndubizu



Uche Ndubizu is another front-runner this season and Gold Derby has reported that he will sing “Finesse” by Bruno Mars. According to Idol Chattery D, Ndubizu’s full name is actually Uchechukwu Ndubizu-Egwim, but it was shortened for American Idol. He’s actually pretty well-known already, as he previously opened for Demi Lovato and rapper B.o.B.

Alyssa Raghunandan



Alyssa Raghunandan is also known as Alyssa Raghu and she is singing “She Used to Be Mine” by Sara Bareilles for the top 14 show. She is a previous contestant from the show, who is back, and she has made it through farther than when she was first on the show. She made it to the top 24 last season.

Riley Thompson



For her top 14 performance, Thompson will be singing the country song “Suds in a Bucket” by Sara Evans. As for how Thompson got started singing, she said on American Idol, “I’ve been singing since I was little. I had my first solo when I was in daycare when I was 4. That’s when I really thought I wanted to do music. My coach was saying that I should start writing songs and going on gigs, so I started performing in restaurants and bars here in Mabank. Then I got lessons.”

Madison Vandenburg



“Fallin’” by Alicia Keys is the song that Vandeburg will perform for the top 14. Vandenburg is a 17-year-old high school student from Cohoes, New York. According to Billboard, Vandenburg has said that auditioning for American Idol is the best choice she’s ever made. Vandenburg stated, “It was the best thing that I’ve ever done in my life. It was very nerve-racking. I had thought I had screwed up the beginning, so when I was done with it, I was not really expecting the reaction that they had. They stood up and clapped. It was a really big relief. It was the scariest thing I’ve done in my life, but it worked out.”