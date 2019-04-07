‘American Idol’ 2019 Top 20 Duet Performance Spoilers

Tonight and tomorrow night, the top 20 contestants from American Idol 2019 are putting on duet performances with some familiar faces and big-name celebrities. But, before we get into the performances and other spoilers, here is the list of the top 20 singers, as reported by ABC.

Laci Booth

Cristina Contreras

Evelyn Cormier

Ashley Hess

Riley Thompson

Kate Barnette

Raquel Trinidad

Eddie Island

Logan Johnson

Madison VanDenburg

Alejandro Aranda

Walker Burroughs

Wade Cota

Dimitrius Graham

Ryan Hammond

Alyssa Raghunandan

Laine Hardy

Jeremiah Harmon

Uché Ndubizu

Shawn Robinson

Now let’s get into the rundown on what to expect from the duet performances. The stars who are reported to be participating include Jason Mraz, Brett Young, Julia Michaels, Lukas Graham, Chris Isaak, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Cynthia Erivo, Elle King, lovelytheband, Ben Harper, and Shaggy, according to Gold Derby. As for the song choices for the All-Star Duets, MJs Big Blog has reported that the top 20 were separated into two groups of 10 for the duets. Group 1 will air tonight, on April 7, 2019, and this is the rundown of the performers, along with the song choices.

Kate Barnette will perform with Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, singing “Heartbreaker” by Benatar.

Walker Burroughs and Jason Mraz are singing Mraz’s “Have it All”.

Riley Thompson teams up with Brett Young for a performance of Young’s “Like I Loved You”.

Uché Ndubizu and Shaggy will deliver a performance of “I Need Your Love” by Shaggy, Mohombi, Faydee and Costi.

Madison VanDenburg, along with Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, will sing “We Belong” by Benatar.

Shawn Robinson will sing with Elle King and they will perform “Proud Mary” by Creedence Clearwater Revival.

Ashley Hess performs with Jason Mraz, singing Mraz’s song “I’m Yours”.

Bumbly teams up with Shaggy for a rendition of Shaggy’s “Angel”.

Laci Kaye Booth gets together with Brett Young to sing his song “Mercy”.

Laine Hardy will perform with Elle King the song “The Weight” by The Band.

The second group of contestants will perform their celebrity duets on April 8, 2019. Here is the list of what to expect.

Alyssa Raghunadan will sing with Julia Michaels, performing Michaels’ song “Issues”.

Eddie Island teams up with Lukas Graham for a performance of Graham’s “7 Years”.

Wade Cota, along with LovelytheBand, will deliver “Broken” by the band.

Ryan Hammond gets together with Cynthia Erivo to sing “Hold on I’m Comin’” by Sam and Dave.

Evelyn Cormier and Chris Isaak perform Isaak’s song “Wicked Game” for their duet.

Logan Johnson gets to sing with Julia Michaels, as they perform “What a Time” by Michaels and Niall Horan.

Raquel Trinidad will perform with LovelytheBand, to sing “Tiny Dancer” by Elton John.

Alejandro Aranda performs with Ben Harper, singing Harper’s song “There Will be a Light”.

Dimitrius Graham and Lukas Graham perform Graham’s song “Love Someone” for their performance.

Jeremiah Harmon gets together with Cynthia Erivo for a performance of the song “Time After Time” by Cyndi Lauper.

When it comes to narrowing down the top 20 to the top 14 contestants, the judges are taking into consideration the celebrity duets, along with the previous solo performances, according to Meaww.