‘American Idol’ 2019 Top 8 Spoilers & Contestants

The top 8 contestants from American Idol 2019 are performing tonight in a live, coast-to-coast broadcast, for America’s votes. The theme of the episode is in two parts. Former Idol contestant and star Adam Lambert will assist with tonight’s episode, as he has become the frontman for the legendary band Queen and each contestant is set to perform a Queen song. Contestants will also team up for “movie duets”.

If you would like to know the spoilers on what to expect from the performances tonight, we have the info on each. And, for those who are out of the loop, we also have brief descriptions of each of the remaining contestants. Read on for the song spoilers, duet pairings and additional contestant details below.

Alejandro Aranda



For the top 8 performances, Alejandro Aranda will sing the Queen song “Under Pressure”. Ever since his first audition on the show this season, the judges, as well as the fans, have been drawn to him. He has been a front-runner from the start of the season. He is a professional performer and his performances have been consistently good. The Huffington Post reported that Katy Perry has said that Aranda could definitely be the next winner of American Idol.

Walker Burroughs



Walker Burroughs is singing “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” for his performance tonight. When Burroughs is not appearing on American Idol, he is a student at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Wade Cota



Wade Cota will perform the classic hit “We Are the Champions”. He is known for his raspy, deep singing voice on the show. Hollywood Life previously reported that Cota had a difficult time growing up. He refers to his father as “the devil”, having said that his dad abused him, his mother and the family when he was younger. Cota said that his father even gave him “a scar on his face and crack in his skull.” Fortunately, Cota and his family were able to get away from the situation.

Laine Hardy



Many remember Laine Hardy from the previous season of American Idol, as a contestant, but he has definitely left his mark this season, as one of the fan-favorites. Hardy started out just playing the guitar for a friend’s audition this season, but the judges pleaded with him to re-enter the competition. His friend didn’t make it as far as he has. For his top 8 performance, Hardy is singing “Fat Bottomed Girls”.

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon



On the show, Harmon has talked about how his parents were not accepting of his sexuality but since episodes have been airing, Harmon said that his family has now accepted him, as reported by Out Magazine. For his performance tonight, he will sing “Who Wants to Live Forever”.

Alyssa Raghu



Alyssa Raghunandan is also known as Alyssa Raghu and she is singing “Somebody to Love” for the top 8 episode this season. Like fellow top 8’er Laine Hardy, Raghu is a former contestant from a previous season of the show, who has come back. She made it to the top 24 last season, so this season is clearly better for her.

Madison Vandenburg



“The Show Must Go On” is the song that Vandeburg will perform for the top 8. Vandenburg is a 17-year-old high school student from Cohoes, New York, whose voice is beyond her years. According to Billboard, Vandenburg has said that auditioning for American Idol is the best decision that she has ever made.

Laci Kaye Booth



Laci Kaye Booth is singing the song “Love of My Life” for her top 8 set tonight. Music is a great passion of Booth’s and it is in her blood, as her father, Jody Booth is a famous musician. Jody Booth is a country singer who didn’t always have the best relationship with his daughter, but the two ended up being able to mend their relationship and they found a great bond over music together.

The Movie Duets lineup and pairings for tonight are:

Laci Kaye Booth with Laine Hardy, singing “Jackson” from Walk the Line.

Alyssa Raghu and Wade Cota, performing “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” from Guardians of the Galaxy.

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon and Madison Vandenburg, singing the song “A Million Dreams” from The Greatest Showman.

Alejandro Aranda and Walker Burroughs, performing “Mrs. Robinson” from The Graduate.