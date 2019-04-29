Is ‘American Idol’ on TV Tonight? When Is the Next New Episode?

Fans of American Idol may notice that there is no new episode on television tonight. While the show ran for Sundays and Mondays for most of the season, it’s now only airing on Sunday evenings.

There will be no new American Idol episode on TV tonight. The next new episode will air on Sunday, 5/5 at 8pm ET/PT.

Last night, the singers brought their A-Game in a Queen-filled evening. The top eight finalists included Alejandro Aranda, Laci Kaye Booth, Walker Burroughs, Wade Cota, Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon, Laine Hardy, Alyssa Raghu and Madison VanDenburg. They were whittled down to the top six on the episode, which now consists of Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon, Laci Kay Booth, Madison VanDenburg, Laine Hardy, Alejandro Aranda and Wade Cota.

And what are the public’s predictions for the remainder of the season? According to Gold Derby, the odds are in Alejandro Aranda’s favor. In a poll posted by the outlet, 40% of the public backed Aranda, while 25% backed singer Laine Hardy.

Last night’s “Queen” episode featured songs like “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “The Show Must Go On”, and “Who Wants to Live Forever.”

Adam Lambert was featured heavily on the episode to mentor contestants. Lambert, 37, took over as lead singer of the band in 2011, following in the footsteps of Freddie Mercury. Shockingly, it’s been ten years since Lambert himself competed on American Idol. He finished the season in second place, behind Kris Allen, but has gone on to become one of the bigger names to come out of the show.

Last night, fans said goodbye to Walker Burroughs and Alyssa Raghu. Burroughs admitted to being nervous that his parents were in the audience watching, but ultimately, he gave an incredible performance. During his rehearsal, Lambert suggested he ditch the guitar and sing the song, “Crazy Little Thing Called Love”, without any instruments separating his mouth from the mic. Katy Perry was a fan of Walker’s work, saying of his performance, “Walker, you really used all of your appendages… I thought you did so great and I thought you sounded so good. I love you.”

Luke Bryan added, “Anytime you can have fun with yourself, make a little fun …. it’s very endearing.”

How will everything else pan out this season? The finale will take place on May 20, so we’re just weeks away from finding out the next winner of American Idol.