American Idol Recap from Last Night’s Eliminations 2019

The top 10 contestants on the 2019 season of American Idol performed on stage on Easter Sunday to a Disney theme, with each contestant battling to continue on in the competition. Unfortunately for two of the contestants, there was a double-elimination, which sent two fan favorites home. (WARNING: Spoiler alerts!)

After each of the contestants performed a beloved Disney song of their choice, it came down to the three Judges’ Wild Card picks from last week. In the end, Uché and Dimitrius Graham were eliminated. The judges elected not to use their one “save” of the season during the episode, fearing that one of the front-runners will get the ax ahead of his or her time.

Read on for a recap of last night’s episode, and clips of both Uché and Graham’s performances and a rundown of the judges reactions.

Uché Ndubizu – “I 2 I” from A Goofy Movie

Although Uché was eliminated during the previous segment of American Idol, Lionel Richie moved him into the top 10 and gave him another shot. He performed “I 2 I” from A Goofy Movie, and he was first up to sing. Uché’s performance didn’t kick off to a great start, with his vocals being drowned by quite the music, and once he finished, it was obvious that the judges weren’t familiar with the song. Richie admitted he didn’t know the tune, Katy Perry said it was just “good,” and Luke Bryan says he can make anything into an Uché song, although none of the judges seemed very moved.

Although he had already established himself as a great performer, and he had the crowd entertained throughout his performance, America had voted him out once before, and voted to do so again.

Dimitrius Graham – “You’ll Be in My Heart” from Tarzan

Sadly, Graham’s mother had been dealing with some serious health concerns over the last few weeks, and was watching her son from afar, instead of sitting in the audience and enjoying his performances. It’s not clear if her health issues were on Graham’s mind when he was performing Tarzan’s “You’ll Be in My Heart,” but he was somewhat pitchy and a bit out of tune last night.

Graham was almost eliminated last week, and unfortunately didn’t “wow” voters enough last night either, although he did receive plenty of praise from the judges. Although his performance was still pretty impressive, it wasn’t enough to get him into the top eight.

Don’t Forget to Vote For Your Favorite Contestants & Start Preparing Your Audition Tape Now

For those of you who are hoping to audition for the singing competition, look no further. According to ABC, auditions for this season are closed now, so you’ll have to wait for next season to audition. However, auditions will be opening back up this summer, so you can start preparing your audition song and/or tape now!

According to the site, most of the auditions took place in August and September of 2018, so chances are the auditions for the 2019-2020 season will be open around the same time later this year. You can also start preparing your audition tape early, if you want to get a head start on auditions. If you aren’t able to make it to any of the tour stops, or none of the stops are near your hometown, you can submit your audition videos online via this website, or upload your talent to Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or Musical.ly using the hashtag #TheNextIdol.

According to ABC, you just need to text the number of the contestant you want to vote for and then the assigned number to the contestant. For those who want to vote online, you can cast your votes at AmericanIdol.com/vote. You will need to create an account if you do not already have one, and you must be at least 13-years-old, and located in the U.S., Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands to vote.

In the meantime, enjoy the newest, rebooted season of American Idol, and don’t forget to vote for your favorite contestant!

