The Top 8 contestants on the 2019 season of American Idol paid tribute to Queen last night, with the remaining contestants each performing a song from the legendary band’s catalogue, before partnering up for classic movie duet performances. (WARNING: Spoiler alerts!)

The remaining eight contestants battled it out to make it to the Top 6, and since the judges elected not to use their one “save” of the season during the episode, fearing that one of the front-runners will get the ax ahead of his or her time, two contestants were eliminated. In the end, Alyssa Raghu and Walker Burroughs were both sent home.

Read on for a recap of last night’s episode, and clips of both Raghu and Burroughs’ performances and a rundown of the judges reactions.

Walker Burroughs – “Crazy Little Thing Called Love”

Walker Burroughs was the first contestant of the night, and he performed “Crazy Little Thing Called Love.” Adam Lambert was Burroughs’ mentor for the evening, and the judges definitely took notice of his improved stage presence and performance. Lambert had noted that Burroughs was a bit awkward initially, and that he needs to work on trusting his instincts on stage so the judges and audience could see how charming he really is.

He began his performance near the judges table, and danced his way back to the stage, remaining nicely on pitch the entire way. Katy Perry loved that he used “all of his appendages” last night, and Luke Bryan said America was falling in love with his performance. Unfortunately, his rendition of “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” wasn’t enough to win over the voters, and he was sent home at the end of the night.

Alyssa Raghu – “Somebody to Love”

Alyssa Raghu closed the show with “Somebody to Love,” and was coached by Lambert to be a “confident diva” on stage, which she definitely took to heart when she performed. She began her performance in full diva-mode, taking Lambert’s advice and channeling her inner-rockstar. Although she worked hard to prove herself to voters, her vocals weren’t as strong as they usually are, and she lost some of the musicality of the song throughout her performance.

The judges were still impressed, and gave her some advice toward the end; Lionel Richie told her to never lose her determination and Perry reminded her that she’s still going through puberty, before Raghu interrupted to mention how much she loves Bryan. Although Raghu’s performance performance was still pretty impressive, it wasn’t enough to get her into the top six.

Don’t Forget to Vote For Your Favorite Contestants & Start Preparing Your Audition Tape Now

For those of you who are hoping to audition for the singing competition, look no further. According to ABC, auditions for this season are closed now, so you’ll have to wait for next season to audition. However, auditions will be opening back up this summer, so you can start preparing your audition song and/or tape now!

According to the site, most of the auditions took place in August and September of 2018, so chances are the auditions for the 2019-2020 season will be open around the same time later this year. You can also start preparing your audition tape early, if you want to get a head start on auditions. If you aren’t able to make it to any of the tour stops, or none of the stops are near your hometown, you can submit your audition videos online via this website, or upload your talent to Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or Musical.ly using the hashtag #TheNextIdol.

According to ABC, you just need to text the number of the contestant you want to vote for and then the assigned number to the contestant. For those who want to vote online, you can cast your votes at AmericanIdol.com/vote. You will need to create an account if you do not already have one, and you must be at least 13-years-old, and located in the U.S., Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands to vote.

In the meantime, enjoy the newest, rebooted season of American Idol, and don’t forget to vote for your favorite contestant!

