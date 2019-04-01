‘American Idol’ 2019 Top 20 Performance Spoilers

On last night’s pre-taped episode of American Idol 2019, the top 40 contestants were cut in half, narrowed down to the top 20 performers. It was an emotional episode for the judges, as well as the contestants. One contestant talked about his parents still not accepting his sexuality, and another talked about dealing with the deaths of his two siblings. A couple of the judges had to say goodbye to some of their personal favorite singers. The top 40 poured their hearts out on stage, and many of them greatly improved in their performance abilities, but only some of them were able to move forward in the competition. Here is the list of 11 men and 9 women who make up the top 20:
Alejandro Aranda
Alyssa Raghu
Ashley Hess
Assata Renay
Cameron Goode
Clay Page
Cristina Contreras
Dakota Cohen
Demetrius Graham
Drake McCain
Eddie Island
Emma Kleinberg
Evelyn Cormier
Idalis Monzon
Jeremiah Harmon
Johanna Jones
Kalifa Wilson
Kason Lester
Kate Barnette
Laci Booth
Laine Hardy
Logan Johnson
Madison VanDenburg
Margie Mays
Mica Giaconi
Myra Tran Minh Nhu
Nate Walker
Nick Townsend
Payton Taylor
Raquel Trinidad
Ryan Hammond
Shawn Robinson
Shelton Taylor
Riley Thompson
Shevonne Philidor
Uché Ndubizu
Wade Cota
Walker Burroughs
BEWARE OF MAJOR SPOILERS FROM THIS POINT ON
Let’s get into spoilers on some of the top 20 performances for tonight’s episode. The Idol Pad has reported most of the song choices, along with the order of the performances, and they are:
1. Madison VanDenburg – “Domino” by Jessie J.
2. Shawn Robinson – “Jealous” by Nick Jonas
3. Eddie Island – “Ho Hey” by The Lumineers
4. Evelyn Cormier
5. Alyssa Raghunandan – “Ain’t It Fun” by Paramore
6. Ryan Hammond – “You Say” by Lauren Daigle
7. Raquel Trinidad – “Lovefool” by The Cardigans
8. Logan Johnson – “Love Don’t Live Here Anymore” by Rose Royce
9. Dimitrius Graham – “Hello” by Adele
10. Riley Thompson – “Jolene” by Dolly Parton
11. Walker Burroughs – “How Deep Is Your Love?” by The Bee Gees
12. Cristina Contreras – “Vision Of Love” by Mariah Carey
13. Ashley Hess – “Dreaming With A Broken Heart” by John Mayer
14. Alejandro Aranda – “I Fall Apart” by Post Malone
15. Laine Hardy – “Bring It On Home” by Sonny Boy Williamson
16. Kate Barnette – “Sunday Morning”
17. Uché Ndubizu
18. Jeremiah Harmon – “(To) Make You Feel My Love” by Bob Dylan/Billy Joel
19. Laci Booth – “I Want You To Want Me” by Cheap Trick
20. Wade Cota – “All I Want” by Kodaline
Next week, the contestants will team up with celebrities for duets and, after the duets are complete, the contestants will be narrowed down to the top 14. The contestants break off into two groups of 10 for the celebrity duets. For those who would like to know the spoilers on who the top 14 are, read on below for the list, as reported by MJs Big Blog:
Alejandro Aranda
Laci Booth
Walker Burroughs
Evelyn Cormier
Wade Cota
Dimitrius Graham
Jeremiah Harmon
Ashley Hess
Laine Hardy
Eddie Island
Uché Ndubizu
Alyssa Raghu
Riley Thompson
Madison Van Denburg
Which contestant will be the winner of American Idol this season?
Tune in to watch American Idol twice per week, on Sunday and Monday nights, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on the ABC network.