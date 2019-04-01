‘American Idol’ 2019 Top 20 Performance Spoilers

On last night’s pre-taped episode of American Idol 2019, the top 40 contestants were cut in half, narrowed down to the top 20 performers. It was an emotional episode for the judges, as well as the contestants. One contestant talked about his parents still not accepting his sexuality, and another talked about dealing with the deaths of his two siblings. A couple of the judges had to say goodbye to some of their personal favorite singers. The top 40 poured their hearts out on stage, and many of them greatly improved in their performance abilities, but only some of them were able to move forward in the competition. Here is the list of 11 men and 9 women who make up the top 20:

Alejandro Aranda

Alyssa Raghu

Ashley Hess

Assata Renay

Cameron Goode

Clay Page

Cristina Contreras

Dakota Cohen

Demetrius Graham

Drake McCain

Eddie Island

Emma Kleinberg

Evelyn Cormier

Idalis Monzon

Jeremiah Harmon

Johanna Jones

Kalifa Wilson

Kason Lester

Kate Barnette

Laci Booth

Laine Hardy

Logan Johnson

Madison VanDenburg

Margie Mays

Mica Giaconi

Myra Tran Minh Nhu

Nate Walker

Nick Townsend

Payton Taylor

Raquel Trinidad

Ryan Hammond

Shawn Robinson

Shelton Taylor

Riley Thompson

Shevonne Philidor

Uché Ndubizu

Wade Cota

Walker Burroughs

BEWARE OF MAJOR SPOILERS FROM THIS POINT ON

Let’s get into spoilers on some of the top 20 performances for tonight’s episode. The Idol Pad has reported most of the song choices, along with the order of the performances, and they are:

1. Madison VanDenburg – “Domino” by Jessie J.

2. Shawn Robinson – “Jealous” by Nick Jonas

3. Eddie Island – “Ho Hey” by The Lumineers

4. Evelyn Cormier

5. Alyssa Raghunandan – “Ain’t It Fun” by Paramore

6. Ryan Hammond – “You Say” by Lauren Daigle

7. Raquel Trinidad – “Lovefool” by The Cardigans

8. Logan Johnson – “Love Don’t Live Here Anymore” by Rose Royce

9. Dimitrius Graham – “Hello” by Adele

10. Riley Thompson – “Jolene” by Dolly Parton

11. Walker Burroughs – “How Deep Is Your Love?” by The Bee Gees

12. Cristina Contreras – “Vision Of Love” by Mariah Carey

13. Ashley Hess – “Dreaming With A Broken Heart” by John Mayer

14. Alejandro Aranda – “I Fall Apart” by Post Malone

15. Laine Hardy – “Bring It On Home” by Sonny Boy Williamson

16. Kate Barnette – “Sunday Morning”

17. Uché Ndubizu

18. Jeremiah Harmon – “(To) Make You Feel My Love” by Bob Dylan/Billy Joel

19. Laci Booth – “I Want You To Want Me” by Cheap Trick

20. Wade Cota – “All I Want” by Kodaline

Next week, the contestants will team up with celebrities for duets and, after the duets are complete, the contestants will be narrowed down to the top 14. The contestants break off into two groups of 10 for the celebrity duets. For those who would like to know the spoilers on who the top 14 are, read on below for the list, as reported by MJs Big Blog:

Alejandro Aranda

Laci Booth

Walker Burroughs

Evelyn Cormier

Wade Cota

Dimitrius Graham

Jeremiah Harmon

Ashley Hess

Laine Hardy

Eddie Island

Uché Ndubizu

Alyssa Raghu

Riley Thompson

Madison Van Denburg

Which contestant will be the winner of American Idol this season?

Tune in to watch American Idol twice per week, on Sunday and Monday nights, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on the ABC network.