The top 14 contestants are performing for America’s votes on American Idol 2019 tonight. They will perform for America and their fates on the show will be revealed on tomorrow night’s broadcast. The top 10 will then move on in the competition, according to Gold Derby. If you want your favorite contestants to move forward this season, then you need to start voting. Fortunately, there are several different ways to cast your votes, from texting to using the American Idol app, to voting online.

“American Idol” 2019 Voting Phone Numbers

Before we get into the app and online voting, let’s start with tonight’s voting phone numbers. According to ABC, when it comes to text message voting, you just text the number of the contestant you want to vote for and then the assigned number to the contestant. Here is the list of phone numbers and what to text:

Laine Hardy: text “1” to 21523

Evelyn Cormier: text “2” to 21523

Alyssa Raghu: text “3” to 21523

Eddie Island: text “4” to 21523

Riley Thompson: text “5” to 21523

Wade Cota: text “6” to 21523

Dimitrius Graham: text “7” to 21523

Madison Vandenburg: text “8” to 21523

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon: text “9” to 21523

Uché: text “10” to 21523

Alejandro Aranda: text “11” to 21523

Ashley Hess: text “12” to 21523

Laci Kaye Booth: text “13” to 21523

Walker Burroughs: text “14” to 21523

“American Idol” 2019 Voting Online & How to Use the App

For those who want to vote online, you can cast your votes at AmericanIdol.com/vote. You will need to create an account if you do not already have one. You need to be at least 13 years old and must be located in the U.S., Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands to vote on ABC.com or if you use the American Idol app.

ABC reports that, “To vote at ABC.com, the American Idol app, or the ABC app, an ABC account is a must. We’ve made the process pretty easy for you. You can sign up for an ABC account using your email address. In addition, to vote via the American Idol app (App Store and Google Play Store) or ABC app (App Store and Google Play Store), you must download and install the app to your compatible device.”

If you already have an ABC account, you still may need to do go through a couple actions, in order to get back into the voting swing of things. ABC states, “The first time you try to register votes you will be sent a confirmation email with a verification code. Just go back to the website and enter the code where indicated to verify your email address and complete voting registration. Once your account is validated, you’re all set to vote now and for the upcoming season. You can sign in at the top of the page to validate your account. Sometimes it takes a few minutes for the validation email to be delivered, so give it a few minutes. Also, be sure to check your “spam” folder to make sure the email didn’t land there.” This is because the site may have made changes to its registration system.

“American Idol” 2019 Schedule for Voting

So, when can you vote for your favorite artists? Voting opens on April 14, 2019 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and closes down at 9 a.m. ET and 6 a.m. PT. Then, every Sunday, from Easter, April 21, 2019 through May 12, 2019, ABC reports that, “voting will open at the start of the nationwide simulcast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will close during the show’s last commercial break.”

When it comes to some of the front-runners, Gold Derby has reported that Alejandro Aranda, Laine Hardy, and Jeremiah Harmon could take home the win this season. Who do you think could be this season’s winner?