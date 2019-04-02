How Many Kids Do Amy & Matt Roloff Have?

Amy and Matt Roloff have four kids together; Molly, Jacob, Jeremy, and Zachary. Little People, Big World first aired on TLC on March 4, 2006. The show’s 14th season is set to premiere tonight.

As the years have gone by, quite a few things have changed for the Roloff family. Although Matt and Amy divorced back in 2015, the show has had continued success since then and the two remain amicable.

Additionally, Season 14 looks fairly different from Season 1 because not all of the Roloff kids take part. Molly and Jacob were the first to drop off. After Season 13, Jeremy and his wife Audrey announced they were leaving the show. Matt and Amy’s son Zachary and his family are still on LPBW and will be a huge part of the new season.

Here’s what you need to know:

Molly Roloff Got Married in 2017 & Doesn’t Participate in ‘LPBW’

Molly Roloff married Joel Silvius in 2017. The two met while attending Whitworth University, according to InTouch Weekly. Molly is the most private Roloff kid, keeping her social media on lock and staying far away from her family’s reality television show.

Additionally, Molly lives out of state. She and Joel have a place in Spokane, Washington, a good distance from her family in Oregon. Molly sees her family fairly infrequently, primarily on special occasions and on holidays.

Her parents speak very highly of her and are very proud of the woman that she has become. According to Romper, Molly’s last-known job was a staff accountant at a company called Moss Adams.

Zach Roloff Is the Only Roloff Child With Dwarfism & His Son, Jackson, Was Born With Achondroplasia

Zach Roloff is the twin brother of Jeremy Roloff and is the only Roloff child born with dwarfism. Zach has achondroplasia, just like his mother. He is 4-feet, 4-inches tall. Zach has had several surgeries throughout his life.

He married Victoria “Tori” Patton in July 2015. The couple welcomed their first child together, son Jackson, in 2017. Jackson was also born with achondroplasia.

Zach, Tori, and Jackson are all staples on Little People, Big World. Zach and Tori are very candid about their lives and often share family updates on social media.

Jeremy Roloff & His Wife Audrey Recently Co-Wrote a Book

Jeremy Roloff is the twin brother of Zachary. Born in 1990, Jeremy went to college in Santa Barbara, California, before meeting and marrying his wife, Audrey. The couple used to be on Little People, Big World, but recently decided to stop filming the show in an effort to be more present with their daughter, Ember, and in their lives outside of the show.

Jeremy and Audrey have a website called Beating 50 Percent in which they offer advice for married couples. Their newest book called A Love Letter Life will be released on April 2.

“In A Love Letter Life, Audrey and Jeremy share vulnerable insights from their own journey, encourage readers to stop settling for convenient relationships, offer perspective on male and female differences in dating, tackle tough topics like purity, give their nine rules for fighting well, suggest fun ideas for connection in a world of technology, and provide fresh advice on how to intentionally pursue a love story that never ends,” reads the “About” section on a website dedicated to the book.

Jacob Roloff Is Engaged & Will Get Married in September

Jacob Roloff was born on January 17, 1997, and is the youngest child of Matt and Amy. Jacob used to be on Little People, Big World, but left the show several years ago. There are various rumors about why Jacob is no longer on the show, but he was unhappy with the way the show was produced.

“Producers have to try to get us to follow the talking points. For me, noticing how the agenda of the crew doesn’t work well with the health and happiness of our family is what made me decide quite a while ago that I could not be a part of it as soon as I was able,” he wrote in a lengthy Instagram post back in 2016.

Jacob got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Isabel Sofia, last year. The couple is busy planning their upcoming wedding, which is set to take place on September 7, 2019.

