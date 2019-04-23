Are Amy Roloff & Boyfriend Chris Still Together?

Amy Roloff, star of the TLC reality series Little People, Big World, is still dating boyfriend Chris Malek, and the couple appears to be going strong. Amy seems to be head-over-heels for the man as they head into their 3-year anniversary.

“This year, out of any of the other years, everything has changed for me,” Amy told PEOPLE. “Chris makes me see life in a whole different way.”

The mother-of-four often posts pictures on her Instagram page of the two out on the motorcycle, camping, sitting around a fire or just spending time outdoors.

The couple started dating after Amy and her husband Matt separated. The two finalized their divorce in May 2016, and have since both moved on with other people. Amy is still happily dating Chris while Matt is currently dating farm manager Caryn Chandler, who continues to work alongside Matt and his ex-wife.

According to Distractify, the pair were married for nearly 30 years when they made the announcement that they would be splitting up.

“After 27 years of marriage, it is with great sadness that we have come to the difficult decision to file for divorce. We are proud of what we have accomplished together, including raising our four wonderful children, who have grown to become remarkable adults and building our strong and ongoing successful businesses,” the statement read. “Our kids and our ever-growing family, and the love and support we have for them, will be our priority. We will continue to work together side-by-side in the daily responsibilities for our many current ventures. We would like to thank our family, friends, and all our fans for their continued support and understanding during this difficult time.”

The show now follows both of their separate lives as they navigate their new relationships, continue to raise and spend time with their children and run their business. Unfortunately, there has been some animosity between the two since their split, but they have tried to keep remain civil in spite of everything.

There were rumors that Matt was cheating on Amy before they called it quits, and although they’ve never confirmed the rumors, Distractify reports that it’s been hinted at many times in various interviews.

Last season, Amy also hinted that Caryn may have played a role in her failed marriage after telling cameras during a solo interview, “Having to interact with Caryn about this, I have to take a little moment to process this. It will always be difficult for me … It takes everything I have not to bring up that past baggage and apply what’s happening now.”

However, it looks as though Amy and Matt are happier apart, and Amy hasn’t stopped gushing about Chris since the two first met at a singles painting party several years ago. Although they didn’t speak much that first night, they reconnected a few weeks later when Chris asked Amy out on their first date, which involved taking a ride on his motorcycle. Amy was more than happy to accept, and the rest is history.

“I could have talked for hours and he just said so much … I could have been on this bike ride for hours,” she noted in the Little People, Big Worldepisode. And she also added, “I want to get to know him. I find him attractive, I find him interesting, and I would hope that, you know, maybe he finds, you know, that in me a little bit.”

Tune in Tuesday nights at 9/8c to catch the newest episode of Little People, Big World, only on TLC.

