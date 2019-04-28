Andy Cohen’s Best Baby Photos of His Son Benjamin on Instagram

Andy Cohen, the beloved host of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, had his first child via surrogate in February 2019. Cohen regularly features his baby boy, named Benjamin, on social media, and recently brought him for a visit on the set of his talk show.

Since becoming a father, Cohen keeps his 3.3 million Instagram followers in the loop with milestones, first holidays, and funny parenting moments as his bond with his son deepens. The incredible support system he has as a first-time father is clear, too, sharing photos of Benjamin being loved by family and Cohen’s celebrity friends (who always comment sweet messages on every photo of Benjamin posted on the social media platform).

Here are some of the sweetest photos and moments Andy Cohen has shared of his son Benjamin so far:

On February 4, 2019, Andy shared his first photo of Benjamin, a selfie of the new father holding his newborn against his chest. In the caption, he wrote “WOW! This is my son, Benjamin Allen Cohen. He is 9 lbs 2 ounces !! 20 inches !! Born at 6:35 pm, PT He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow.” Although Benjamin’s face is not visible, this introduction of the baby on social media immediately showed fans of Cohen how happy he was and excited to finally be a dad.

For St. Patrick’s Day, Cohen shared a very real family photo in matching shamrock Snoopy onesies. Andy smiles brightly while his then one-month-old cries in opposition to the posed photo. His dog Wacha is in the photo, too, looking right at Benjamin although he’s concerned about why the baby might be crying.

If the St. Patrick’s Day photo wasn’t enough to show that Wacha loves his new little brother, Andy shared a photo of Wacha touching his nose to baby Benjamin’s. In the caption, Cohen wrote “Many have asked how @therealwacha & his brother are getting along. Here you go! #loveyourpetday.” Wacha’s Instagram account gives extra peeks into life at the Cohen household since the addition of Benjamin.

Benjamin’s personality quickly began to emerge in his very expressive face, and Cohen shared a smiley photo of Ben with his Instagram followers on March 22.

Last week, Cohen shared another photo of the smile that’s quickly becoming a Benjamin signature. The baby beams up at his father (who is presumably behind the camera taking the photo) with his big eyes and an open-mouthed toothless smile. In response to Andy’s caption remark that “I wish I looked like this right when I woke up!” designer Donna Karan wrote that he looks so happy “Because he sees you bringing out his smile and laughter like you do for everyone.”