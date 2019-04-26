What Is the New Weapon Arya Stark Requested Gendry Make Her on Game of Thrones?

During the first two episodes of the final season of Game of Thrones, we have seen many of the show’s main characters prepare for battle against the Night King and his Army of the Dead. Since they know that white walkers can be destroyed by Valyrian steel or Dragonglass, Gendry has been putting his blacksmith skills to work forging Dragonglass weapons to arm Winterfell’s army.

Beware of spoilers below.

In episode one, when they reunited after many season apart, Arya gave Gendry a blueprint for a weapon she wanted him to make her. The blueprint, screengrabbed by Twitter user @shaurabhyash, shows a Dragonglass spear tip that can be attached to a long base. In their first scene together in episode 2, Arya asked Gendry if he’d made her weapon yet and he tried to talk her out of fighting before she showed off in front of him, slinging 4 Dragonglass arrows at a pole with perfect aim. Just before their now infamous sex scene, Gendry presented Arya with the weapon, which appeared as a staff with a Dragonglass tip, and she spun it around during their flirtations in a way that felt reminiscent of her training at the House of Black and White.

Since the first glimpse of that blueprint sketch, there has been some discrepancy over what the weapon might actually be, and the role Arya will play with it in the upcoming Battle of Winterfell. The drawing suggests that either the Dragonglass tip can be detached, or that the double-sided spear itself can be split in two. On a podcast interview with Vanity Fair, the weapons master for Game of Thrones, Tommy Dunne, said that “There is one creation in Season 8 that is absolutely phenomenal. It’ll be a showstopper. That was great to finish. It was great to make, great to design in that it was able to be reverse-engineered and made into two different items.” Though he did not reveal whose weapon he was talking about or where it will play out on the show, it seems likely based on the description that the weapon is the one Arya asked Gendry to make for her (especially considering how much attention the weapon has been given on-screen so far).

Some have noticed the weapon’s resemblance to the javelin-like weapon that the Night King used to take down Viserion in season 7, wondering if Arya will be the one to shoot the newly-wighted Viserion (ridden by the Night King himself) from the sky. In spite of her highly-trained fighting skills, Arya is still a young woman, and remarked in the premiere episode that Jon Snow’s sword was too heavy for her, so it is unlikely that she would suddenly possess the superhuman strength necessary to throw a spear through the air high enough and hard enough to pierce the skin of a full-grown dragon in-flight.

The Wrap points out that at minute 1:22 of the official season 8 trailer, Arya can be seen briefly using her new weapon. The mechanics of this mystery weapon, and how they will come into play as Arya joins the fight against the Night King and the Army of the Dead, will most likely be revealed during episode 3, the highly-anticipated Battle of Winterfell.