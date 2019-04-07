Ashley and Dimitri Snowden Getting Married to Wife Vanessa

Ashley and Dimitri Snowden are celebrating their marriage to Vanessa Cobbs on tonight’s episode of Seeking Sister Wife. The thruple is officially beginning their journey to polygamous marriage after Dimitri proposed to Vanessa during a romantic date on the beach, and the future sister wife said yes.

During the last episode of Seeking Sister Wife, it looked as though Ashley was having some doubts about Vanessa joining their family, and an awkward encounter between Dimitri and Vanessa’s mother made it clear that not everyone in their families are completely comfortable with the couple’s arrangement.

“Dimitri is confident that Vanessa is checking all his boxes,” Ashley pointed out on last week’s episode. “But is she checking all of mine? Is Vanessa someone I can call a sister wife?”

However, it looks like Ashley’s acceptance of Vanessa outweighed her doubts, and she eventually decided that she was ready to move forward with Dimitri’s proposal, telling the cameras “I’m ready. That’s what we’ve been working for.”

Ashley’s hesitation, combined with Vanessa’s mother’s disapproval of their polygamous relationship didn’t look promising for Dimitri and Ashley’s future with Vanessa, but in the end, Jojo, Vanessa’s mom, gave him her blessing for Vanessa’s hand in marriage.

On tonight’s episode of Seeking Sister Wife, it looks like there is some drama in store for the three as they head into their nuptials. Not only does “all hell break loose” between Dimitri and his sister, the reality star also posted on Instagram that “Momma Snowden” claims she doesn’t trust females. Was she talking about his females, or all females in general?

On top of the looming family drama, fans of the show will finally get to see Dimitri and Vanessa become intimate, although Ashley might end up ruining their moment by dropping some big news on them.

The official TLC synopsis for tonight’s episode reads: “The Snowdens look toward the future after Dimitri & Vanessa become intimate, but Ashley surprises them with some news. Brandy reunites with the McGees, and the Alldredges are shocked by the latest Jennifer news. The Winders discuss their future.”

They’re not married yet—but the Snowdens shock their friends and family by revealing they’re open to expanding their family even more! Don’t miss the plural wedding event TONIGHT at 9/8c on #SeekingSisterWife. pic.twitter.com/qo0jSXOFMq — TLC Network (@TLC) April 7, 2019

Another promo for the episode shows Vanessa and Ashley dropping the ball of possibly inviting a third wife into their family, and the reactions from some of their guests isn’t exactly what they were hoping for. As they try to explain how a third wife might be beneficial as they try to “build an empire,” and raise their family, one of the guests refers to what they are doing as a “pyramid scheme,” which upsets Vanessa, who tells the camera that the comment was ignorant to the polygamous lifestyle.

Tune in tonight at 9/8c on TLC to catch the newest episode of Seeking Sister Wife, and to continue following Dimitri, Ashley and Vanessa as they plan their wedding.

