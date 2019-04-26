Ashley and Jay Relationship Timeline: 90 Day Fiancé

Days before Ashley Martson and Jay Smith are scheduled to appear on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, news broke that Ashley filed for divorce after yet another cheating scandal involving Jay surfaced. In Touch Weekly reports that Jay is now facing deportation amid the divorce.

So what happened to the happy couple? According to In Touch, Ashley and Jay worked through one cheating scandal, but she couldn’t deal with a second. The couple had already experienced many highs and lows in their relationship since first appearing on season six of 90 Day Fiancé, and she filed for divorce on January 11 after eight months of marriage, but withdrew the paperwork one day later, according to a Pennsylvania court.

“I may have hurt you. I may have not been a good husband. Jumping on a plane the second I found out you was in the hospital was something I didn’t even think twice to do,” Jay wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post after the initial divorce papers were filed. “We have our differences but as long as I have life I will never let you sit alone and suffer. I love you and nothing will ever change that. Thank you for having me here to support you.”

However, according to a Pennsylvania court, Ashley filed to end her marriage for good earlier this week. Ashley also appeared to confirm the news of the split when she posted a headline about the divorce on her Instagram Stories, according to E! News.

“Behind every strong woman lies a broken little girl who had to learn to get back up, fix the broken pieces, and never depend on anyone,” Ashley wrote to her followers. “#bossbabe #fixyourcrownqueen #womansupportingwomen.”

After Jay allegedly cheated on her again, she called it quits pretty quickly. “It’s all fun and games until your ass gets deported,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Have fun at the strip club with MY money and MY car you’re driving around without a license!”

Ashley and Jay were first introduced to fans on season six of TLC’s hit reality TV series, 90 Day Fiancé, where they documented the three months leading up to their wedding on May 16, 2018. They had a significant age difference (Ashley is 31 and Jay is 20), which some fans believe played a part in their relationship issues, although it looks like Ashley was more concerned about his infidelity than his age.

According to Us Weekly, the couple met at a club when Martson was in Jamaica for a wedding. After not much time together, Smith proposed to Martson and she accepted. Reality TV World has reported that Smith’s real name is Conroy Smith.

So what was it that led Ashley to file for divorce on two separate occasions? According to an article by E! News, Ashley caught Jay using a dating app three days after their wedding.

Ashley caught Jay using a dating app three days after their wedding in Las Vegas. Their relationship status has been rocky since then, to say the least. During the reunion, Ashley spoke candidly about her feelings. “I mean, when someone cheats on you, you don’t automatically fall out of love with them. I know the smart thing to do is to leave him and that’s what I’d tell anybody in my shoes,” she said. “I really did—do—love him, but maybe he really did just want a green card,” she added. In April 2019, E! News confirmed through a Pennsylvania court that Ashley had filed for divorce again.

So what have the two been doing since the split? According to In Touch, Ashley and Jay have both gone their separate ways, and although they still have civil conversations occasionally, it usually pertains to their divorce and the conversations are generally very brief.

Ashley’s been living her single life to the fullest, according to her Instagram page, and has been exploring New York and partying it up with her friends, while Jay has moved out and will most likely be sent back to Jamaica.

Catch the premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After this Sunday, April 28, at 8/7c on TLC, to learn more about Ashley and Jay’s relationship.

READ NEXT: Are Amy Roloff & Boyfriend Chris Still Together?

