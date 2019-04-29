’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Ashley Martson and Jay Smith Are Getting Divorced

90 Day Fiance couple Ashley Martson and Jay Smith have battled social media hate, interference from friends, an age difference, and cheating in their relationship. And, their marital drama carries into season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After. But, these two are not still together. In fact, Martson has filed for divorce from Smith for the second time, according to People. E! News reported that Martson filed for divorce in January 2019 but withdrew her filing just two weeks later. Then, she filed for the second time, in April 2019.

In January, Martson ended up in the hospital with health problems, as she struggles with lupus. Shortly after Martson’s health news spread, she withrew her divorce papers. During this time, Smith reportedly posted a message to his wife about their issues and her health scare, in a now-deleted post. Smith wrote, “I may have hurt you. I may have not been a good husband. Jumping on a plane the second I found out you was in the hospital was something I didn’t even think twice to do. We have our differences but as long as I have life I will never let you sit alone and suffer. I love you and nothing will ever change that. Thank you for having me here to support you.”

Prior to filing for divorce for the second time, Martson posted this message on social media, before deleting it: “It’s all fun [and] games until your ass gets deported. Have fun at the strip club with MY money and MY car you’re driving around without a license!” In Touch Weekly recently reported that there were rumors Smith got another woman pregnant while being married to Martson but he has denied the allegations.

In Touch Weekly has reported that Smith now potentially faces deportation because of the divorce.

Meanwhile, Martson has reportedly moved on with a new man. That’s right. She has a boyfriend. On April 26, 2019, Martson told Us Weekly, “I’m really happy right now. It’s nothing serious. [I] have found someone. I’m in a much better place right now and surrounding myself with someone who’s honest and treats me well.”

Martson has cited “adultery” as the reason for divorce. Us Weekly has reported that Martson is staying a bit tight-lipped about the details of the split because of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, which is currently airing. Martson explained, “I am devastated. I was just trying to be transparent with my fans because it’s not on the show, the ending, so I’m kind of letting them know that things weren’t good, but being vague because we are still filming.”

When it comes to season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, Smith and Martson aren’t the only couple on the show who have decided to call it quits. Colt Johnson and his wife, Larissa Dos Santos, have also gotten divorced. So, it’s not all smooth sailing for the other cast members this season. From family issues to having babies, to green card problems and other life changes, each couple has a lot of their plate.