Avengers Endgame Spoilers: Unofficial Plot Synopsis on Wikipedia

Avengers: Endgame premiered in Los Angeles at the Convention Center on April 22, but it won’t be released to a wide audience until Thursday night. That hasn’t stopped leaked footage from being taken down on Reddit last week, and today, it hasn’t stopped someone from putting a plot synopsis on Wikipedia.

The movie premiered in parts of Europe and Asia today, so either someone from the L.A. premiere or internationally is the prime spoiler suspect.

This is not an official synopsis and won’t be until the world sees the final installment of the 22-movie story arc put forth by Marvel Studios over the last 11 years.

In addition, official movie critics are posting spoiler-free reviews of the movie all over magazines, websites and YouTube. If you want to know more about the movie and don’t want any details revealed until tomorrow or this weekend, consider this a MAJOR WARNING for POTENTIAL SPOILERS. Emphasis on “potential.”

Let’s take a look at what the poster at Wikipedia states. As Tony Stark said to Steve Rogers at the end of Captain America: Civil War: “Final Warning.”

Unofficial Plot Synopsis for Avengers: Endgame

The film starts in the aftermath of Thanos ending half of all life in the universe. Per Wikipedia:

After Thanos activates the completed Infinity Gauntlet, Clint Barton’s family disintegrates along with half of all life across the universe. Nebula and Tony Stark are stranded in space following their defeat by Thanos, but Carol Danvers returns them to Earth and reunites them with Natasha Romanoff, Bruce Banner, Steve Rogers, Rocket, Thor, Pepper Potts and James Rhodes. The team formulate a plan to steal the Infinity Stones back from Thanos and use them to reverse his actions, but learn upon finding him that he had destroyed them to prevent their further use – prompting Thor to decapitate Thanos out of anger. Five years later, the Avengers have changed; Banner has succeeded in taking control of his Hulk side, while Thor has become the drunken, irresponsible ruler of the remnants of Asgard in Tønsberg – Norway. Meanwhile, Scott Lang escapes from the quantum realm and discovers what has befallen the world in his absence. He meets up with Romanoff and Rogers, explaining to them that from his perspective, only five hours passed within quantum realm. Theorizing that the quantum realm can be used to travel through time, the three propose to Stark — who is now raising a daughter, Morgan, with Pepper Potts — that they travel back in time and retrieve the Infinity Stones before Thanos can collect them. Stark initially rejects their proposal out of concern over what altering history will mean for his child, but changes his mind after reflecting upon the loss of Peter Parker; Stark manages to design a working time machine. The reunited Avengers split into groups for their mission. Banner, Rogers, Lang, and Stark travel back to the Battle of New York to retrieve the Time, Mind, and Space Stones. Banner visits the Sanctum Sanctorum and convinces the Ancient One to give him the Time Stone, with the promise that it will be returned. Rogers succeeds in stealing the Mind Stone from undercover Hydra agents, but stumbles across and fights his past self – who mistakes him for a disguised Loki. Lang and Stark’s attempt to steal the Space Stone fails when the distraction they cause enables Loki to escape with it. While Lang and Banner return to the present, Rogers and Stark travel further back in time to a U.S. Army installation in 1970, to steal both an earlier version of the Space Stone and further vials of Hank Pym’s size-altering Pym Particles in order to make the journey back home. Despite encounters with Peggy Carter and Stark’s father Howard, the pair succeed. Rocket and Thor travel to Asgard to retrieve the Reality Stone from Jane Foster. While Rocket achieves their objective, Thor has a chance encounter with his mother Frigga, whose counsel restores his conviction before her death. He obtains a past version of his hammer, Mjölnir, and reunites with Rocket before the duo return to the present. Barton and Romanoff travel to Vormir to retrieve the Soul Stone. They hesitate when Johann Schmidt, keeper of the Soul Stone, informs them that the stone can only be retrieved by sacrificing someone they love. Ultimately, Romanoff sacrifices herself and Barton then takes the Soul Stone back to Earth. Nebula and Rhodes travel to Morag and steal the Power Stone before Peter Quill does. Rhodes returns to the present with the stone, but Nebula malfunctions before she can do so – a consequence of her computer-brain’s neural network interfacing with that of her own past self. Via the Nebulas’ link, the past incarnation of Thanos learns of the future, his success in his plans to wipe out half the universe, and the Avengers’ attempt to thwart him. Nebula is captured by Thanos, and the past incarnation of Nebula is sent back to the present in her place. Banner successfully uses the Infinity Stones to resurrect everyone killed by Thanos, but not before Nebula’s past self uses the time machine to transport Thanos and his army from the past to the Avengers facility. The facility is reduced to rubble, and in the chaos, Barton recovers the Infinity Stones; when the past Nebula attempts to take them from him, she is killed by her future self. Rogers, Thor, and Stark confront Thanos, who has decided to instead use the Infinity Stones to destroy the universe and create a new one in his vision; Rogers proves able to lift Thor’s hammer, but even it is not enough to defeat Thanos. Doctor Strange and Wong then arrive to teleport all of the revived Avengers, their allies, sorcerers, and the armies of Wakanda and Asgard to the ruins to join the fight against Thanos and his army. After a lengthy battle, Stark eventually rips the Infinity Stones from Thanos’ hand and uses them to turn him and his entire army into dust, but the energy released by the Stones fatally wounds him. Parker, Rhodes, and Potts comfort Stark as he dies. Following the battle, the Avengers hold a funeral for Stark. Thor appoints Valkyrie the Queen of Asgard and joins the Guardians of the Galaxy. Meanwhile, Rogers returns the Infinity Stones and Thor’s hammer to their original timelines, but decides to live the rest of his life in the past with Carter instead of returning to the present. Now as an elderly man, he arrives to pass on his shield to Sam Wilson.

Much like in Infinity War, directors Joe and Anthony Russo seem to be applying what their trademark “strange alchemy” to combine different characters together. Ant-Man and Iron Man and War Machine and Nebula are the newest examples in this synopsis.

Obviously, major events such as time travel and Tony Stark’s death have been theorized for the last year since Infinity War came out. In addition, Bruce Banner looks like he’s going to don the mantle of Professor Hulk, a hybrid of his smarter human personality with his ultra-strong mutated one.

If you’ve gotten this far, enjoy the movie whenever you see it.