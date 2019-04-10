Avicii’s Girlfriend, Tereza Kacerova: Where Is She Now?

Avicii’s girlfriend, Tereza Kacerova, has a young son named Luka and is a model. She was dating Avicii, also known as Tim Bergling, at the time of his death, a fact unknown to most of the world until she released a series of photos following the news of his suicide, photos which showed his relationship both with her and her son, too.

Now, Kacerova appears to still be modeling. She’s active on Instagram, and recently wrote a post about how she has been coping with Bergling’s death. You can read that post in full below.

Following Bergling’s tragic death, Kacerova penned a tribute to her late boyfriend on Instagram, explaining in part that she “was always very set on keeping [their] relationship private,” and that she “wanted it to be OURS and ours only and wanted no part in that madness.”

She only intended to make their relationship public when she became pregnant with their first child, she said (Luke is not Bergling’s birth father), sadly noting, “Ohhh how that plan went awry.”

Here’s what you need to know about where Kacerova is, just under a year after Bergling’s death:

READ: Kacerova’s Instagram About Coping With Bergling’s Death

On April 3, 2019, Kacerova wrote a length Instagram post explaining how the last year had stripped her of the “pink lenses” she used to see life through.

The post reads in full,